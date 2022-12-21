Royals sign starting pitcher Jordan Lyles

The Kansas City Royals signed starting pitcher Jordan Lyles of Hartsville, South Carolina to a two year contract worth $17 million according to ESPN on Tuesday. The Royals become the eighth team Lyles has played for. He has previously been with the Houston Astros (2011 to 2013), the Colorado Rockies (2014 to 2017), the San Diego Padres (2017 and 2018), the Milwaukee Brewers (2018 and 2019), the Pittsburgh Pirates (2019), the Texas Rangers (2020 and 2021), and the Baltimore Orioles (2022).

2022 with the Orioles

In 179 innings pitched, Lyles had a record of 12 wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 4.42. In 32 games, he gave up 196 hits, 88 earned runs, 26 home runs, and 52 walks. He had 144 strikeouts, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.39. Lyles also had his second complete game of his career. It came in an 8-1 Orioles win over the Detroit Tigers on September 21. In nine innings, Lyles had six strikeouts, and gave up three hits and one earned run.

First Complete Game

Lyles had the first complete game of his Major League career on September 30, 2012, in a 7-0 Astros shutout win over the Brewers. In nine innings, he gave up four hits and one walk, along with three strikeouts.

Two Career Saves

Lyles had his first Major League save with the Astros in a 10-8 win over the Chicago White Sox on August 26, 2013. He had his second Major League save with the Rockies in an 8-3 Rockies win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 9, 2016.

Struggles with the Rangers

Lyles has never been a great Major League pitcher and in fact has a career earned run average of 5.10. He was actually awful in his two years with the Rangers. In 2020, Lyles led Major League Baseball with 45 earned runs allowed (ERA of 7.02). In 2021, he led the American League with 103 earned runs allowed and Major League Baseball with 38 home runs allowed.

Ace of the Royals?

Lyles is slated to be at the front of the Royals starting rotation heading into 2023. He is projected to be joined in the rotation with Brady Singer, Ryan Yarbrough, Brad Keller and Daniel Lynch.