Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic to undergo Tommy John Surgery

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic will undergo Tommy John Surgery according to ESPN on Friday. The southpaw last pitched on April 15 and was not satisfied with his performance. He gave up five earned runs, 10 hits, and one walk in a 9-3 Kansas City Royals loss to the Atlanta Braves. At the time of the injury, it was believed to be a left forearm flexor strain. After receiving multiple medical opinions, it was determined that Tommy John Surgery was Bubic’s best option. As a result, he is done for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season and will next need surgery.

2023 MLB Season

Bubic pitched three games in 2023 and had a record of zero wins and two losses. In 16 innings pitched, he gave up 19 hits, seven earned runs, one home run, two walks, and one wild pitch, to go along with 16 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.31.

Quality Start on April 9

After giving up two earned runs in five innings of work in a 4-1 Royals loss to the Kansas City Royals on April 4, Bubic was outstanding on April 9 against the San Francisco Giants. In six innings in a 3-1 Royals loss, Bubic had nine strikeouts compared to zero walks, and only gave up two hits as he prevented San Francisco from scoring a run in 76 pitches of work.

Royals Starting Rotation

Bubic had been in the starting rotation alongside Brady Singer of Leesburg, Florida, Zach Greinke of Orlando, Florida, Jordan Lyles of Hartsville, South Carolina and Brad Keller of Snellville, Georgia. According to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com, the Royals are expected to go with s four-man starting rotation for the foreseeable future, and then use a variety of relievers for the fifth start.

Last in the American League Central

Kansas City is last in the American League Central. They are at four wins and 15 losses.