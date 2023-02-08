MLB News and Rumors

Royals trade relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to the Cardinals

Jeremy Freeborn
Anthony Misiewicz

The Kansas City Royals traded right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz of Detroit, Michigan to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday according to spotrac.com. The Cardinals will become the third Major League Baseball team for Misiewicz, who played for Michigan State. He pitched his first two Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners in 2020 and 2021, before sharing his time in 2022 with the Mariners and Royals.

2022 Statistics

In 32 games this past season, Misiewicz had a record of one win and two losses, with an earned run average of 4.34. He finished 10 games. In 29 innings pitched, Misiewicz gave up 27 hits, 14 earned runs, four home runs, and 10 walks. He had 27 strikeouts, four holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28. Misiewicz’s victory came in a 5-2 Royals win over the Minnesota Twins on September 21. His holds came in a 4-3 Mariners win over the Twins on April 9, in a 4-1 Mariners win over the Royals on April 22, in a 5-4 Mariners win over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 10, and in a 13-12 Royals win over the Mariners on September 25.

Career Statistics

In 119 Major League Baseball games, Misiewicz had a record of six wins and nine losses, with an earned run average of 4.43. In 103 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 108 hits, 51 earned runs, 13 home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 105 strikeouts, 32 holds, and a WHIP of 1.34.

Third time traded

Misiewicz has been traded twice before. He was traded from the Mariners to the Tampa Bay Rays on August 6, 2017 with infielders Osmy Gregorio of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, and Luis Rengifo of Naguanagua, Venezuela for relief pitcher Ryan Garton of Clearwater, Florida, and catcher Mike Marjama of Roseville, California. Misiewicz did not play for the Rays however, as he was traded back to the Mariners by the Rays for international bonus slot money on December 13, 2017.

Cardinals bullpen

Misiewicz joins a Cardinals bullpen that includes closer Ryan Helsley of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and relievers Giovanny Gallegos of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, Andre Pallante of Mission Viejo, California, Jordan Hicks of Houston, Texas, Genesis Cabrera of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Chris Stratton of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Dakota Hudson of Dunlop, Tennessee.

MLB News and Rumors Royals St. Louis Cardinals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
