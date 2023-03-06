UFC News and Rumors

Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Added To UFC Fight Night May 13th

Garrett Kerman
jairzinho rozenstruik

The UFC is attempting to stack the month of May with fantastic fights after having such a great first quarter of the new year. We have seen multiple championship belts change hands, we have seen emphatic finishes, and we have seen some of the best fights in the history of the UFC.

It is hard to really keep that momentum going for the remainder of the year but the UFC will surely try to do so, especially with this fight card on May 13th. The UFC added a heavyweight banger between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

Almeida has been running through his opposition since coming into the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series. He is currently 4-0 with the promotion with all four wins coming inside the distance all in under eight minutes.

Almeida will get his toughest adversary to date as he takes on #9 ranked Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik has fought the who’s who of the heavyweight division and a win against him for Almeida will catapult him up the rankings and one step closer to a potential title shot in the near future.

Confirmed Fight Card

This fight card is still going through additions as the weeks move on but for right now there are some really good fights with elite talent going at it. Check out the confirmed fights for this fight card on May 13th.

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Jake Matthews vs. Gabe Green
Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa
Ji Yeon-Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

This main event fight in the light heavyweight division is really going to show us if Johnny Walker is a true contender or not. Anthony Smith right now is more like a gatekeeper into the top 10 of the division and if Walker is able to get through this test he can start to make some noise in the division.

We also have a fantastic matchup in the straweight division when the division’s best Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill battle it out. Dern is looking to get back on track after alternating wins and losses in her last three fights meanwhile, Hill is looking to keep her career resurgence going and rack up her third win in a row.

 

