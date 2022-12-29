Rui Hachimura’s career night fuels Wizards past Suns for third straight win, post-game quotes

By: Michael Marzzacco

The Washington Wizards defeated the Phoenix Suns, 127-102, at Capital One Arena to sweep the season series from the Suns and win back-to-back home games after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers the night before. Rui Hachimura tied his career-high with 30 points in the winning effort. Here’s what Wes Unseld Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis had to say about the game.

Wes Unseld Jr. on Rui Hachimura’s career night:

“It was huge. I think right away his level of aggression, you could tell. He was taking the right types of shots, he played with a sense of urgency and he was motivated.”

Kristaps Porzingis on retaining the lead in the second half:

“I think we did lose it (the momentum) for a little bit (in the second half) but in the third quarter we had to be more stagnant on offense. We were on the perimeter getting good looks and I thought we finished the third really well. We had a nine-point lead again and I thought that was important. In the fourth quarter we came out and whoever was on the court came out and played hard and gave them no chances.”

Kyle Kuzma on his chemistry with Rui Hachimura:

“For him, he’s a scorer. He has a scoring mentality. I’m just trying to make it a little bit easier. If I’m passing to him, he’s shooting the ball. Just putting him in positions to where he can make mismatches, if the best perimeter guards are defending me, he’s going to have somebody that isn’t and he can get to the post and use his strength. Tonight was a really good game for him.”