Rumors of Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich After Potential Stipe Miocic Falling Through

There are strong rumors that Jon Jones will be fighting Sergei Pavlovich in Australia in September. The fight would be for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The rumors were first reported by Chael Sonnen on a podcast with Brendan Schaub.

Jones was been out of action since February 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision to retain his UFC light heavyweight title. Jones vacated the title in August 2020 and then fought in February 2023 in his new heavyweight class and claimed the heavyweight title with a first-round submission of Ciryl Gane.

Pavlovich is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. He is coming off a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. A fight between Jones and Pavlovich would be a huge event. Both fighters are known for their power and athleticism.

The potential fight between Jones and Pavlovich is a mouth-watering one. Both fighters are incredibly talented and dangerous. Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion, while Pavlovich is a rising star in the heavyweight division.

The fight would be a great test for both fighters. Jones would be looking to prove that he is the absolute GOAT and there is not a single fighter on the planet that can compete against him While Pavlovich would be looking to make a statement by beating the great Jon “Bones” Jones and claiming the coveted heavyweight championship.

The fight would also be a major event for the UFC. Both Jones and Pavlovich are popular fighters, and the fight would be sure to draw a big audience. It is still too early to say for sure if the fight will happen. However, the rumors are certainly intriguing, and it would be a major disappointment if the fight did not come to fruition.