The kitchen supervisor needs to make sure Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t stirring too vigorously if the Broncos “let Russ Cook” Sunday.

Head coach Nathan Hackett revealed Monday that the former Super Bowl winner is nursing nagging shoulder wear stemming from Week 4’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The sore shoulder projects limited practice participation throughout the week. The team didn’t hold a practice Monday.

Hackett anticipates Wilson will start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unknown commodity Brett Rypien occupies the next depth chart spot If the new face of the franchise can’t shoulder a starting load. Rypien has played in four NFL games and started one during his unnotable career.

Journeyman scrambler Josh Johnson awaits an opportunity from the practice squad. Johnson brings more experience to the table, playing on 14 different teams — an NFL record — in 13 seasons. Teams appreciate his athletic preparations for team practice in today’s highly mobilized offensive strategies. However, Johnson hasn’t wooed a team enough to earn a stable starting job yet.

The Broncos stare down an exhausting list of injuries that will surely hamper team potential regardless of Wilson’s status. Running back Javonte Williams is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and LCL. Pass rusher Randy Gregory could miss up to six weeks due to knee surgery. Even Williams’ backup/goal line back Melvin Gordon deals with a neck issue that limited his practice capacity today.

Brutal day for the Broncos on injury front: -Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL and knee damage -Randy Gregory to have knee scope and miss time. Short-term IR possibility -Russell Wilson got “dinged up” and is receiving treatment this week. Expected to play Thursday — Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 3, 2022

NFL betting disregards the injury bug. BetOnline favors the Broncos to beat the Colts at home at -170 odds. Star running back Jonathan Taylor’s uncertainty clouds the Colts’ outlook.