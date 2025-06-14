Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets has officially declined his player option for $3.4 million. He will become a free agent this coming offseason. Last offseason, Westbrook signed a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets for the veteran minimum, with a player option included. The former league MVP is not quite what he once was; however, he still has value in some aspects. He had many high moments this season with the Nuggets, but also had plenty of low points. Any team that signs Westbrook at this point in his career is taking a risk, though he can still provide valuable depth to benches that are lacking in the current Association. Considering this, it will be interesting to see where Russell Westbrook plays next year.

Russell Westbrook Declines $3.4 Million Player Option, Will Opt for Free Agency

Russell Westbrook’s Season With the Denver Nuggets

Westbrook had a relatively solid season off the bench for the Nuggets. However, there were still some crucial times when he forced the issue and disrupted the flow in a negative way. Regardless, the veteran point guard played in 75 games, started in 36 of them, and tallied 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Unfortunately, the nine-time All-Star also averaged 3.2 turnovers per game.

Westbrook was arguably the team’s best perimeter defender throughout the season and developed solid synergy with superstar center Nikola Jokić. He certainly always brought effort and fire, which was sometimes vital in shifting the momentum of games. Even at 36 years of age, he is never going to shortchange a team on his hustle. Gone are the days when he was the main option playing at an MVP level. However, Westbrook can still operate as an energetic sixth man on the right team. As a result, Russell Westbrook is still a name that will garner some interest on the free agent market.

What is His Basketball Future?

It is difficult to tell what Russell Westbrook’s basketball future looks like as of right now. There is a chance that he could return to Denver on a slightly better deal, especially since he had somewhat of a resurgent season in the Mile High City. Teams that could be interested will also be monitoring his situation with his hand. Westbrook underwent surgery on his hand last month, which could be a major factor that contributed to his poor shooting in the Western Conference Semifinals. All in all, many eyes will be on Russell Westbrook as he makes a decision on his basketball future this summer.