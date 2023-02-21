Russell Westbrook is Now a Los Angeles Clipper

Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has ended, but after much speculation, he will stay in his hometown.

The Los Angeles Clippers are planning to sign the former MVP after securing a buyout from the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was traded to the Jazz earlier this month as part of a three-team trade with Minnesota. The Lakers were able to land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in the deal. The Timberwolves received Mike Conley and draft compensation, and Utah received a Lakers’ first-round pick for taking Westbrook’s contract.

After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OjZ0Mkuz5x — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook has spent the last season and a half with the Lakers after being traded there in July 2021. This season, he took on a new role as a sixth man, only starting in 3 of 52 games played. He is averaging nearly 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game in nearly 29 minutes a game. However, he has struggled mightily with his efficiency this year, as he is averaging below league average in nearly every shooting metric. His 49.6% true shooting percentage ranks fourth worst in the league among qualified players.

Westbrook is the newest player in a revamped guard rotation for the Clippers. They traded away John Wall, Luke Kennard, and Reggie Jackson at the trade deadline. In contrast, they brought in Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland from Houston and Denver, respectively. The rotation now features the three new guards along with Paul George, Terrence Mann, and Norman Powell.

The Clippers have struggled at times offensively. They rank 19th in the league in offensive rating and 25th in pace. Meanwhile, the Lakers rank 2nd, and Westbrook’s pace rating was at 105.6 this season as a Laker. In short, look for the Clippers to be more fast-paced with Westbrook in the game.