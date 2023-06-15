Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds: Knicks, Bulls Lead The Pack

Heading into the NBA offseason, one of the more polarizing free agents is Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has played for four teams in the last four seasons. At 34, which team will sign Westbrook? Below, explore the next team odds for Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook Played For Both LA Teams Last Season

The Clippers are hoping to re-sign Russell Westbrook at a home-town discount ($3.8 million) for one year, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/kRfj4UrSwd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Westbrook started the 2022-2023 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. For the first time in his career, Westbrook predominantly came off the bench, starting just three games in 52 appearances.

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points with the Lakers. However, his poor defense and 29% three-point percentage made him unplayable at the end of games.

On February 9, 2023, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz and Westbrook agreed to a buyout shortly after.

On February 22, 2023, Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George. Westbrook started all 21 games with the Clippers to close the season, averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 assists.

In the playoffs, Westbrook was asked to carry the offensive load with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out with injuries. In five playoff games, Westbrook was fantastic for the Clippers, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers will try to bring Westbrook back on a cheap one-year deal.

Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds

If Westbrook leaves the Clippers in free agency, what team will sign the veteran guard?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the New York Knicks (+200) as the favorite to sign Westbrook. The Knicks desperately need another offensive creator, and Westbrook could provide instant energy off the bench.

The Chicago Bulls (+300) are seen as a potential destination for Westbrook. With Lonzo Ball’s career in jeopardy, the Bulls desperately need another point guard, a void Westbrook could fill.

The San Antonio Spurs (+400), Miami Heat (+650), and Washington Wizards (+800) round out the top five.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds (If Not Clippers) Odds Play New York Knicks +200 Chicago Bulls +300 San Antonio Spurs +400 Miami Heat +650 Washington Wizards +800 Houston Rockets +1000 Charlotte Hornets +1200 Oklahoma City Thunder +1200 Brooklyn Nets +1400 Guangdong Tigers +1400 Orlando Magic +1800 Portland Trail Blazers +2000 Shanghai Sharks +2500 Detroit Pistons +3000 Indiana Pacers +3000

