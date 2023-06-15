NBA News and Rumors

Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds: Knicks, Bulls Lead The Pack

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook

Heading into the NBA offseason, one of the more polarizing free agents is Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has played for four teams in the last four seasons. At 34, which team will sign Westbrook? Below, explore the next team odds for Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook Played For Both LA Teams Last Season

Westbrook started the 2022-2023 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. For the first time in his career, Westbrook predominantly came off the bench, starting just three games in 52 appearances.

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points with the Lakers. However, his poor defense and 29% three-point percentage made him unplayable at the end of games.

On February 9, 2023, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that included the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz and Westbrook agreed to a buyout shortly after.

On February 22, 2023, Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George. Westbrook started all 21 games with the Clippers to close the season, averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 assists.

In the playoffs, Westbrook was asked to carry the offensive load with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out with injuries. In five playoff games, Westbrook was fantastic for the Clippers, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers will try to bring Westbrook back on a cheap one-year deal.

Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds

If Westbrook leaves the Clippers in free agency, what team will sign the veteran guard?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the New York Knicks (+200) as the favorite to sign Westbrook. The Knicks desperately need another offensive creator, and Westbrook could provide instant energy off the bench.

The Chicago Bulls (+300) are seen as a potential destination for Westbrook. With Lonzo Ball’s career in jeopardy, the Bulls desperately need another point guard, a void Westbrook could fill.

The San Antonio Spurs (+400), Miami Heat (+650), and Washington Wizards (+800) round out the top five.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds (If Not Clippers)
 Odds Play
New York Knicks +200 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +300 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs
 +400 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +650 BetOnline logo
Washington Wizards +800 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +1000 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +1200 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder
 +1200 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +1400 BetOnline logo
Guangdong Tigers
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Orlando Magic
 +1800 BetOnline logo
Portland Trail Blazers
 +2000 BetOnline logo
Shanghai Sharks
 +2500 BetOnline logo
Detroit Pistons
 +3000 BetOnline logo
Indiana Pacers +3000 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
