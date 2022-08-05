NFL News and Rumors

Russell Wilson excited to be in Denver, looking to win Super Bowl

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson spent his career with the Seattle Seahawks and was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for a very long time.

He won a ring with them in 2014 and ever since, he’s been looked at as an icon in Seattle. Looking at some of the numbers that he was able to produce for the Seahawks since being their starting quarterback from the 2012 to 2021 season, it makes sense why he’s going to go down as one of the best players that have ever played in the Pacific Northwest. Wilson currently has 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and a QBR of 101.8 throughout his long career with the Seahawks.

Now, he finds himself with the Denver Broncos and faces a new challenge. Winning with Denver isn’t going to be easy, but it never really is. The Broncos play in arguably the best division in all of football, with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. This is undoubtedly the top division in all of football and if Russell Wilson and the Broncos are hoping to win, he has to play his best.

Russell Wilson Excited for Future in Denver

Wilson spoke with CBS Sports about his future in Denver:

“I think the best part of coming here for me was the tradition, the winning, the culture,” Wilson told Evan Washburn on CBS Sports HQ. “Just the vibes of everything that goes on here. And then also too, the legacy of the great quarterback, John Elway, obviously Peyton Manning, and hopefully I can add to that. So for me, it’s about that journey. It’s about the gift of being able to play this game and doing it with everything you have every day.”

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are expected to be one of the best teams in football this season and if they’re going to want to complete that task, Russell Wilson has to be one of the best QBs in the NFL.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Watch a hilarious viral video of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow driving a cart while his teammates run after practice.

Joe Burrow Drives Cart While The Cincinnati Bengals Run Sprints

Gia Nguyen  •  24min
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- No. 1 Draft Pick Travon Walker Gets His First NFL Sack
WATCH: No. 1 Draft Pick Travon Walker Gets His First NFL Sack
Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives honest take on fantasy football
Joe Lyons  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Cooper Kupp LA Rams
Cooper Kupp gives honest reaction about Justin Jefferson saying he’s the best WR in football
Jon Conahan  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Patriots vs Bills free bets nfl betting offers
Mac Jones credits Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban about staying consistent
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 4 2022
NFL News and Rumors
What Is The Average Length of an NFL Career, By Position?
What Is The Average Length of an NFL Career, By Position?
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 4 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Hunter Renfrow Calls Tiny Uber for Raiders, NFL Twitter Reacts
Hunter Renfrow Calls Tiny Uber for Raiders, NFL Twitter Reacts
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 4 2022
More News