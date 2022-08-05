Russell Wilson excited to be in Denver, looking to win Super Bowl

Russell Wilson spent his career with the Seattle Seahawks and was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for a very long time.

He won a ring with them in 2014 and ever since, he’s been looked at as an icon in Seattle. Looking at some of the numbers that he was able to produce for the Seahawks since being their starting quarterback from the 2012 to 2021 season, it makes sense why he’s going to go down as one of the best players that have ever played in the Pacific Northwest. Wilson currently has 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and a QBR of 101.8 throughout his long career with the Seahawks.

Now, he finds himself with the Denver Broncos and faces a new challenge. Winning with Denver isn’t going to be easy, but it never really is. The Broncos play in arguably the best division in all of football, with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. This is undoubtedly the top division in all of football and if Russell Wilson and the Broncos are hoping to win, he has to play his best.

Russell Wilson Excited for Future in Denver

Wilson spoke with CBS Sports about his future in Denver:

“I think the best part of coming here for me was the tradition, the winning, the culture,” Wilson told Evan Washburn on CBS Sports HQ. “Just the vibes of everything that goes on here. And then also too, the legacy of the great quarterback, John Elway, obviously Peyton Manning, and hopefully I can add to that. So for me, it’s about that journey. It’s about the gift of being able to play this game and doing it with everything you have every day.”

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are expected to be one of the best teams in football this season and if they’re going to want to complete that task, Russell Wilson has to be one of the best QBs in the NFL.