News

Russell Wilson Expresses Confidence in Playing Week 5 on Thursday Night Football Against Jets

Author image
Stuart Stalter
2 min read
1-russell-wilson
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The ailing Denver Broncos (2-2) shouldn’t need a doctor’s note for team leader Russell Wilson.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback feels “super confident” he will guide the Broncos’ shorthanded offense Thursday night at home against the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Nagging right shoulder injuries suffered during Week 4’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders clouded his playing outlook. The Broncos listed him as “limited” on the team’s injury report for consecutive days.

“Doing good, hanging in there, you get banged up a couple times here and there.”

— Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s response to how he is feeling Tuesday heading into Week 5’s Thursday Night Football game agains the Colts

The Broncos deal with plenty of other headaches losing one of the league’s top signal callers would only exacerbate Running back Javonte Williams is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and LCL. Pass rusher Randy Gregory could miss up to six weeks due to knee surgery. Williams’ backup/goal line back Melvin Gordon deals with a neck issue that limited his practice participation on both days of this week. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett expects the veteran to play and handle a full workload.

Wilson joined the Broncos during the offseason in hopes the capable team would gel for title contention. Elite success eludes everyone thus far. “Mercurial” describes Wilson’s streaky start in Denver. He threw for 340 yards, yet only scored one touchdown in his debut fittingly against the Seattle Seahawks. The lowly Houston Texans pressured Wilson into a shaky day with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a completion percentage under 50 percent. The exponentially stronger San Francisco 49ers defense prevented any passing touchdowns in the NFL’s second-ever 11-10 game.

Brighter days might lie ahead. Wilson scored 3 touchdowns in Week 4, setting a new high for his offense’s point totals this year. NFL betting respects the improvement by considering the Broncos favorites at all major sportsbooks including BetOnline at a -170 money line.

 

 

 

Topics  
Broncos News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
View All Posts By Stuart Stalter

Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
View All Posts By Stuart Stalter

Related To News

News

NBA App GM Survey Favors Bucs to Win NBA Finals, Luka Doncic to Capture First MVP

Author image Stuart Stalter  •  44min
News
Free NFL Picks: Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hails QB Patrick Mahomes As “The Houdini Of Our Era”
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 3 2022
News
1243180970.0
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’m feeling better,’ expects to play Sunday
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 30 2022
News
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On NFL In Alabama | Best Alabama Betting Sites
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Sep 29 2022
News
B839351C-0FB6-41C3-A517-93179AF37F6E
DJ Reader out for majority of Bengals season with knee injury
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 28 2022
News
Jalen Pitre
Top 5 Rookie Performances from Week 3: Chris Olave just misses out on top spot
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 28 2022
News
Cooper Rush
Mike McCarthy says Cowboys backup Qb Cooper Rush: ‘Doesn’t get rattled’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2022
More News
Arrow to top