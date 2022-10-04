Russell Wilson Expresses Confidence in Playing Week 5 on Thursday Night Football Against Jets

The ailing Denver Broncos (2-2) shouldn’t need a doctor’s note for team leader Russell Wilson.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback feels “super confident” he will guide the Broncos’ shorthanded offense Thursday night at home against the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Nagging right shoulder injuries suffered during Week 4’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders clouded his playing outlook. The Broncos listed him as “limited” on the team’s injury report for consecutive days.

“Doing good, hanging in there, you get banged up a couple times here and there.” — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s response to how he is feeling Tuesday heading into Week 5’s Thursday Night Football game agains the Colts

The Broncos deal with plenty of other headaches losing one of the league’s top signal callers would only exacerbate Running back Javonte Williams is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and LCL. Pass rusher Randy Gregory could miss up to six weeks due to knee surgery. Williams’ backup/goal line back Melvin Gordon deals with a neck issue that limited his practice participation on both days of this week. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett expects the veteran to play and handle a full workload.

Wilson joined the Broncos during the offseason in hopes the capable team would gel for title contention. Elite success eludes everyone thus far. “Mercurial” describes Wilson’s streaky start in Denver. He threw for 340 yards, yet only scored one touchdown in his debut fittingly against the Seattle Seahawks. The lowly Houston Texans pressured Wilson into a shaky day with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a completion percentage under 50 percent. The exponentially stronger San Francisco 49ers defense prevented any passing touchdowns in the NFL’s second-ever 11-10 game.

Brighter days might lie ahead. Wilson scored 3 touchdowns in Week 4, setting a new high for his offense’s point totals this year. NFL betting respects the improvement by considering the Broncos favorites at all major sportsbooks including BetOnline at a -170 money line.