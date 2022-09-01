Russell Wilson signs 5-year, $245 million extension with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday morning that they have signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a massive extension, keeping him in Denver for the next seven years.

The contract is a five-year, $245 million extension with $165 million guaranteed. The contract is third behind only Deshaun Watson’s recent signing with the Cleveland Browns and Kyler Murray’s extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

The extension keeps Wilson in Denver through the 2028 season. He still has two years remaining on his previous deal. The Broncos acquired Wilson from Seattle back in March, trading five draft picks, that included two first-round, two second-round, and three players.

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Wilson will make an average of $49 million when his new extension kicks in, compared to $24 million and $27 million that he will make over the next two years on his previous deal.

He began his career in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks and played in Seattle until being traded to the Broncos this offseason.

Wilson has started 142 games in his 10-year career, throwing for 37,9059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions. As he enters his 11th year, Wilson is coming off of a 14-game season with the Seahawks in 2021, throwing for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns.

He is behind only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for the most touchdown passes thrown over the past 10 years.

As Wilson begins his tenure with the Broncos, he will look to take the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50. They have been through quarterback after quarterback in their starting rotation since the retirement of Peyton Manning.