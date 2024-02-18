The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson seem to be headed for a nasty breakup. Despite a season that saw the team go on a six-game win streak, Denver once again missed the playoffs. As if that was enough, the team reportedly asked Wilson to restructure his deal mid-season which caused more friction between the two sides. Now, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have reportedly put their home up for sale in Denver. As a result, the speculation of where the veteran quarterback could end up playing next year has increased.

Which Teams Are the Favorites to Land Quarterback, Russell Wilson?

Pittsburgh Steelers (+100 Odds)

There is growing speculation that the Steelers could bring in the nine-time Pro Bowler. Over night, there odds went up meaning something could potentially be brewing. The Steelers had plenty of inconsistencies at the quarterback position last year, but their elite defense coupled with head coach, Mike Tomlin’s coaching ability still willed them to the postseason. Wilson seems to be on his last legs, but the Steelers could potentially be a good fit for the veteran quarterback.

Denver Broncos (+350 Odds)

It is still hard to gauge whether or not the Broncos and Russell Wilson have a good working relationship. There were many instances this year where he and head coach, Sean Payton’s, relationship was called into question. Regardless, both sides could still be stuck with each other for at least one more season. Wilson’s deal is one that he has not lived up to since he arrived in the Mile High city. As a result, it is going to be difficult to find a trade partner willing to take on his large contract. The AFC West is not getting easier for the Denver Broncos and they have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. Especially to address the future of the team.

Atlanta Falcons (+450 Odds)

Between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, there will be plenty of speculation and rumors circling the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Atlanta has a ton of talent on paper, but they have not had the right coaching in place. Not to mention, Desmond Ridder, has not been the answer at the quarterback position. If Wilson does end up in Atlanta, he will have plenty of young talent to work with and receive a fresh start. He will not elevate them to contender status, but he will certainly make them a squad one cannot overlook. The Falcons are a dark-horse candidate to land the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback.