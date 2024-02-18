Featured

Russell Wilson: Who Has the Best Odds of Landing the Veteran QB?

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson seem to be headed for a nasty breakup. Despite a season that saw the team go on a six-game win streak, Denver once again missed the playoffs. As if that was enough, the team reportedly asked Wilson to restructure his deal mid-season which caused more friction between the two sides. Now, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have reportedly put their home up for sale in Denver. As a result, the speculation of where the veteran quarterback could end up playing next year has increased.

Which Teams Are the Favorites to Land Quarterback, Russell Wilson? 

Pittsburgh Steelers (+100 Odds)

There is growing speculation that the Steelers could bring in the nine-time Pro Bowler. Over night, there odds went up meaning something could potentially be brewing. The Steelers had plenty of inconsistencies at the quarterback position last year, but their elite defense coupled with head coach, Mike Tomlin’s coaching ability still willed them to the postseason. Wilson seems to be on his last legs, but the Steelers could potentially be a good fit for the veteran quarterback.

Denver Broncos (+350 Odds)

It is still hard to gauge whether or not the Broncos and Russell Wilson have a good working relationship. There were many instances this year where he and head coach, Sean Payton’s, relationship was called into question. Regardless, both sides could still be stuck with each other for at least one more season. Wilson’s deal is one that he has not lived up to since he arrived in the Mile High city. As a result, it is going to be difficult to find a trade partner willing to take on his large contract. The AFC West is not getting easier for the Denver Broncos and they have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. Especially to address the future of the team.

Atlanta Falcons (+450 Odds)

Between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, there will be plenty of speculation and rumors circling the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Atlanta has a ton of talent on paper, but they have not had the right coaching in place. Not to mention, Desmond Ridder, has not been the answer at the quarterback position. If Wilson does end up in Atlanta, he will have plenty of young talent to work with and receive a fresh start. He will not elevate them to contender status, but he will certainly make them a squad one cannot overlook. The Falcons are a dark-horse candidate to land the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson on Coming Off the Bench: “I Thought About Manu Ginobili”

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 16 2024
Featured
Trae Young Next Team Odds: Could Young Join Doncic in Dallas?
Hawks and Spurs Discussed Possible Trae Young Trade
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 15 2024
Featured
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.
Potential All-Star Replacements for Kawhi Leonard if he Cannot Play
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 15 2024
Featured
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass.
Warriors Attempted to Trade for LeBron James
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 14 2024
Featured
riviera-021319-getty-ftrjpg_dr7sy7iuuut3zfxr0kbo9f3y
2024 Genesis Invitational Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 14 2024
Featured
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma Wants to Build Something Special With the Wizards
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 13 2024
Featured
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown
Steelers Eyeing Trade For Bears’ QB Justin Fields
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top