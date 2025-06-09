MLB News and Rumors

Ryan Mountcastle out long term with a hamstring injury

Jeremy Freeborn
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle of Winter Springs, Florida is out long term with a hamstring injury. He is expected to be out between two to three months according to Jake Rill of mlb.com.

How did Mountcastle get hurt?

Mountcastle injured his hamstring on a successful double steal attempt in the sixth inning in a 2-1 Orioles win over the Chicago White Sox on May 30. He continued to play defense in the seventh inning before being replaced by Cooper Hummel of Portland, Oregon in the eighth inning. Mountcastle has not played since.

Mountcastle in 2025

Mountcastle is batting .246 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in during 52 games. In 187 at bats, and 200 plate appearances, he scored 19 runs, and had 46 hits, 13 doubles, one stolen base, eight walks, 65 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .280, and a slugging percentage of .348. The stolen base against the White Sox, where Mountcastle stole home plate, was remarkably his only stolen base of the season.

It is uncommon for players to steal home plate. One of the most memorable instances where a player stole home in 2025 came on April 26. In a 7-3 Boston Red Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California stole home plate in the top of the third inning. What was so remarkable about Durran’s stolen base is the fact he accomplished the feat in 2.88 seconds.

At the time of the injury, Mountcastle was heating up offensively. In his last 12 at bats, he had seven hits, for an impressive batting average of .583.

Disastrous start

The Orioles are last in the American League East at 26 wins and 38 losses. They have a winning percentage of .406. Baltimore has only won 12 games at home. That is the second fewest wins at home in the Major Leagues. Only the Colorado Rockies have won fewer games at home in 2025 as they have six victories.

 

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn
