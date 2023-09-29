The 2023 Ryder Cup is set to tee off on Friday, September 27, 2023. The pairings have been announced and Round 1 is set to begin with foursomes at Marco Simone Golf and Country. Find the 2023 Ryder Cup odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2023 Ryder Cup has arrived and players got their practice shots in on Thursday following the opening ceremonies. With the matchups now set, the golf world has less than 24 hours to prepare for some of the biggest heavyweight battles of the season.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup 2023

🏌 Golf Event: Ryder Cuper 2023

Ryder Cuper 2023 📅 US Open 2023 Date: Friday, September 2 to October 1, 2023

Friday, September 2 to October 1, 2023 🏆 Ryder Cup 2022 Winner: Team USA

Team USA 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:30 am ET

1:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Ryder Cup Odds: Team USA -115 | Team Europe -105

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Ryder Cup 2023

In 2023, the U.S. is on a mission to win the Ryder Cup on European soil. While they are the defending champions, they will have a tall task to take on, especially against the talented European team.

Right now the U.S. is narrowly favored to lift the trophy at -115 odds while the European team is close behind at -105 odds.

Check out the complete Ryder Cup Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Ryder Cup Teams Ryder Cup Odds Play USA To Lift Trophy -115 Europe To Lift Trophy -105

Day 1 Opening Foursomes Pairings Odds

The Day 1 opening foursome pairs have been announced.

The Ryder Cup is set to tee of with some interesting lineups.

Scroll down below for the day 1 foursome pairings odds below.

Match 1 — Scottie Scheffler/ Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm/ Tyrell Hatton

Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup will start off with a bang, as Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will take on Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton in the opening foursome matchup.

Check out the odds for Match 1 of the Day 1 foursomes below.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Odds Play Scottie Scheffler/ Sam Burns +111 Jon Rahm/ Tyrrell Hatton +-136

Match 2 — Max Homa/ Brian Harman vs. Viktor Hovland/ Ludvig Aberg

Homa and Harman will be the second team to tee off against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Friday morning.

Hovland and Aberg are favored to win the match at -136 odds. Meanwhile, Max Homa and Brian Harman are pegged at +114 odds.

Check out the Day 1 match 2 foursomes odds below.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Odds Play Max Homa/ Brian Harman +114 Viktor Hovland/ Ludvig Aberg -136

Match 3 — Rickie Fowler/ Collin Morikawa vs. Shane Lowry/ Sepp Straka

In Match 3, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are set to team up to take on Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka on Friday morning.

It’s one of Team U.S.A.’s matches key matches to watch, as Fowler and Morikawa are favored to win at -135 odds.

Check out the match-up 3 odds below.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Odds Play Rickie Fowler/ Collin Morikawa -135 Shane Lowry/ Sepp Straka +113

Match 4 — Xander Schauffele/ Patrick Cantlay vs. Rory McIlroy/ Tommy Fleetwood

The last foursomes match of Day 1 will feature good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay taking on Englishmen Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Check out the odds for the Schauffele/Cantlay vs. McIlroy/Fleetwood odds below.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Odds Play Xander Schauffele/ Patrick Cantlay -105 Rory McIlroy/ Tommy Fleetwood -115

Ryder Cup 2023 Picks and Predictions

Here are our predictions and picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup below.

Jon Rahm/ Tyrell Hatton (-136)

Even though Scheffler and Burns have some history from last year’s Presidents Cup, they are 0-2 foursomes record.

The Ryder Cup begins with a bang, especially with Rahm and Hatton paired up together. They are a volatile pair and will have an unhinged way of playing. The duo have already played together at Whistling Straits and should come out hot. Rahm is a great matchup against Scheffler and is one the only players who can come away with a win against the world’s No.1 golfer.

Max Homa/ Brian Harman (+114)

One of the most surprising pairs on the U.S. team is Harman and Homa. Their games match up well together with Harman’s short game and Homa’s steadiness from tee to green.

They will go up against an extremely talented Scandinavian pair but Homa and Harman both have the ability to show up in the clutch,

Patrick Cantlay Top Points Scorer Overall (+1200)

To begin the opening foursomes round, Patrick Cantlay was paired up with a good friend Xander Schauffele. Together, the pair have a perfect 5-0-0 record across the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches.

If they are able to pick up two points to start the day, they will add a lot of momentum to the American team. Cantlay is coming into the Ryder Cup fresh off of one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He leads the PGA Tour in birdie average and total driving,

