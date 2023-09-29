Golf News and Rumors

Ryder Cup 2023: Day 1 Matchups, Pairings, & Tee Times

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
Following the opening ceremonies, the 2023 Ryder Cup will finally begin on Friday. Along with introducing the teams, the European and U.S. captains had to divulge their Day 1 lineups and matches.

Day 1 will start with a foursomes format, where two-man teams compete with a single ball against another pair. The lowest score wins the hole. The afternoon session will follow with a four-ball format and captains will set their lineups after the morning session.

The 44th Ryder Cup will tee off with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton going up against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the opening foursomes.

Ryder Cup 2023 Day One Pairings

The first set of the Day 1 pairings are finally out and the tee times are official. Both the coaches revealed their lineups at the opening ceremony on Thursday night.

It seems like the team captains took different approaches to start the opening foursomes sessions. Team USA captain, Zach Johnson, chose to mix it up a bit for the U.S. while Luke Donald, the European captain, went for it with some heavyweight pairs.

One of the biggest surprises of Day 1 will be that Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won’t be playing in the opening round. Instead, the U.S. team will pair Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns together. Other pairings include Max Homa and Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

On the other side, the European team has dream pairings that will be very dangerous on home soil. Captain Luke Donald paired together Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa and finally Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood to round out the morning session.

Check out the 2023 Ryder Cup opening foursome pairings below.

Time (ET) United States Europe Odds
Match 1 (1:35 a.m.) Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton Scheffler/ Burns (+111) | Rahm/ Hatton (-133)
Match 2 (1:50 a.m.) Max Homa & Brian Harman Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg Homa/ Harman (+114) | Hovland/ Aberg (-136)
Match 3 (2:05 a.m.) Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa Sepp Straka & Shane Lowry Fowler/ Morikawa (-135) | Lowry/Straka (+113)
Match 4 (2:20 a.m.) Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood Schauffele/ Cantlay (-105) | McIlroy/Fleetwood (-115)

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
