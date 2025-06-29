Sabres trade defenseman Connor Clifton to the Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins were involved in a trade on Saturday, the day of the second day of the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft from Los Angeles, California. The Sabres traded defenseman Connor Clifton of Long Branch, New Jersey to the Penguins with the second round pick, 39th overall to the Penguins for defenseman Conor Timmins of St. Catharines, Ontario and prospect defenseman Isaac Belliveau of Fleurimont, Quebec according to nhl.com.

Third NHL team for Clifton

Clifton has played seven seasons in the NHL. He was with the Boston Bruins from 2018 to 2023, and the Buffalo Sabres the last two seasons from 2023 to 2025. Clifton now joins a Penguins team eager to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Clifton in 2024-25

Clifton had one goal and 15 assists for 16 points in 73 games with the Sabres. He was a -6 with 45 penalty minutes, three shorthanded points, 63 shots on goal, 116 blocked shots, 208 hits, 26 takeaways, and 67 giveaways.

Fifth NHL team for Timmins

Timmins has played for four NHL teams in the past. He was with the Colorado Avalanche from 2019 to 2021, the Arizona Coyotes in 2021 to 2022, shared his time with the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022 to 2023, only the Maple Leafs in 2023 to 2024, before sharing his time with the Maple Leafs and Penguins in 2024 to 2025.

Timmins in 2024-25

Timmins had three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 68 games with the Maple Leafs and Penguins. He was a +11 with 30 penalty minutes, 69 shots on goal, 90 blocked shots, 55 hits, 11 takeaways and 59 giveaways.

Belliveau in 2024-25

Belliveau split his time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. With the minor league Penguins, Belliveau had one goal and six assists for seven points in 22 games. He had 14 penalty minutes and was a +6. With the Nailers, Belliveau had four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 25 games. He had 34 penalty minutes and was a +10.

Who went 39th overall in the NHL Draft?

The Penguins selected defenseman Peyton Kettles of Winnipeg, Manitoba in the second round. This past season, Kettles had five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 53 games with the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League.