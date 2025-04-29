Sacramento Kings Retaining Doug Christie as Head Coach

The Sacramento Kings will keep Doug Christie as their head coach after he took over as the interim coach in the aftermath of Mike Brown’s firing. Brown was fired back in December of 2024. The Sacramento Kings are a team searching for an identity. They traded De’Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline but did get Zach LaVine in the deal. Still, many question the way this roster is currently constructed. The Kings parted ways with former GM, Monte McNair, and brought in Scott Perry to run the front office. The NBA world will soon see what Perry’s vision for the organization is with the offseason quickly approaching. As for Christie, he will have a tall task ahead of him as he tries to position the Kings back to relevance in the Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings Finalizing Multi-Year Deal to Keep Doug Christie as Head Coach

How Sacramento Fared Under Doug Christie

Sacramento started 20-11 under Christie once he took over the head coaching duties. Unfortunately, they went 7-13 in their 20 games. The team eventually finished 10th in the extremely competitive Western Conference with a win-loss record of 40-42. The Kings eventually lost in the Play-In Tournament to the Dallas Mavericks. Many peers were left wondering if the Kings would scour the head coaching market for someone with experience after their season ended.

However, GM, Scott Perry, and the organization appear to have faith in Christie. Not to mention, valuable talents such as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, are still on the roster. Whether they will work together is another discussion. It will be interesting to see how Doug Christie coaches this team going forward, especially after Scott Perry made it clear there will not be a tear down of the current roster. All things considered; the Sacramento Kings will have to navigate the coming months carefully.

Sacramento Kings Searching for Answers

Scott Perry has a tough job ahead as the GM of the Sacramento Kings. Look for him to build through the draft and execute some trades. Furthermore, three-and-D wings could be a priority for Scott Perry as he told the media that there is a need for length and athleticism. While Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are great offensive threats, the Kings certainly have a need for defense on their roster. Moreover, the point guard position also needs to be addressed. Especially with De’Aaron Fox no longer with the team. Considering all of this, Doug Christie will have his work cut out for him going forward with Sacramento.