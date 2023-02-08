UFC News and Rumors

Saidyokub Kakhramonov Released By The UFC

Garrett Kerman
Former UFC bantamweight fighter, Saidyokub Kakramonov was just recently released after a narrow loss to rising contender Said Nurmagomedov.

This was a very surprising release of an up-and-coming prospect in the UFC’s bantamweight division. Kakhramonov came into his UFC career and put the whole division on notice when he was able to finish Trevin Jones, he then followed that up with an absolute mauling against one of the top prospects in the division Ronnie Lawrence.

In his most recent loss against Said Nurmagomedov, he was winning on the scorecards until he eventually got caught in one of Nurmagomedov’s patented guillotine chokes. Kakhramonov took to Twitter to talk about the abrupt end to his UFC career.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov Released By The UFC

This is the unfortunate truth while being a UFC fighter. You can be let go at any given point of your career, whether you are winning the promotion or not. Luckily for him, there are a plethora of other organizations that he can fight for, let’s take a look at his potential landing spots.

Potential Landing Spots for Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Luckily in the year 2023, there are numerous top promotions in mixed martial arts where you can make a good amount of money. Here are the top landing spots for the new free-agent bantamweight fighter.

Bellator MMA – Bellator is considered the next best promotion outside of the UFC and they have elite bantamweight fighters whom Kakhramonov can test his skills against. There are big-name bantamweight fighters that he would put up a fight against like Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, Patchy Mix, and Kyoji Horiuchi to name a few.

Professional Fighters League – In this promotion, fighters will fight in a season-long format where the fighters fight for a million dollars at the end of the playoff tournament. Being as the PFL doesn’t have a bantamweight division, he will need to move up to featherweight to compete. The PFL has recently made a big splash with the signings of Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos to their featherweight division.

ONE Championship – ONE Championship has been steadily growing in popularity ever since the trade for Demetrius Johnson happened. They are now coming to the United States and are broadcasted on Prime Video. Their bantamweight division is stacked with talent like their champion Johnson and Adriano Moraes to name a couple.

 

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
