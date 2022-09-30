Saints Set To Be Without Duo For Vikings Clash In London

It’s the news that the New Orleans Saints have feared all week – the team is set to be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and star receiver Michael Thomas for their Week 4 game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

The condition of the Saints QB has been an issue building up for a few weeks. The top pick in the 2015 NFL Draft took a hit to the back in his teams Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, giving the medical staff reason for concern.

Saints also believe it’s doubtful that Jameis Winston, who didn’t practice today for a third straight day, will play Sunday, which makes it likely that QB Andy Dalton will start vs. the Vikings. https://t.co/LWwHdUmVMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2022

A week after the blow, it was revealed that Winston had four fractures in his back, and was dealing with a lot of pain ever since.

The product of Florida state has been absent from the team’s first few days of practice for their Sunday morning game in London, England. Head coach Dennis Allen and the QB himself tried to ease fans’ minds by making it seem as if the missed practices were all part of a plan to make sure he was fit for game day. However, it seems like that it’ll be too soon for Winston.

Winston isn’t the only one missing either. Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas has also been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game