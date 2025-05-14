Saints Sign Fourth Quarterback After Derek Carr Retirement

In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the New Orleans Saints have signed quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

Saints Add Fourth Quarterback

The Saints’ quarterback room added a fourth member on Tuesday.

The Saints have signed Dekkers following a tryout over the weekend.

Dekkers spent the first three seasons of his college career at Iowa State. Dekkers started 12 games in 2022 and threw for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a Big 12-best 66.1 completion percentage.

Dekkers lost his NCAA eligibility in 2023 following a gambling scandal. Dekkers pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of underage gambling.

The 6-foot-6 and 210-pound lefty played at Iowa Western in 2024. Dekker set the school record with 3,806 yards and 32 touchdowns. Iowa Western finished No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

What Will The Saints Do At Quarterback?

He's been hit by the humidity and he hit a pothole…@TylerShough2 is already getting the full New Orleans experience 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hK2YidsJpR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2025

Carr surprised the football world when he announced his retirement on May 10. Uncertainty in Carr’s right shoulder led the 11-year veteran to walk away from the game.

With Carr out of New Orleans, the Saints will have a quarterback competition to determine their starter.

Before signing Dekkers, the Saints’ quarterback room consisted of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.

Shough is the likely choice to be the Saints’ quarterback of the future. The Saints took the Louisville product in the second-record pick.

First-year coach Kellen Moore will likely take this competition to training camp as he tries to figure out who will be under center in Week 1.

The Saints have not made the postseason since 2020.