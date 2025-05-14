NFL News and Rumors

Saints Sign Fourth Quarterback After Derek Carr Retirement


Dan Girolamo




In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the New Orleans Saints have signed quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

Saints Add Fourth Quarterback

The Saints’ quarterback room added a fourth member on Tuesday.

The Saints have signed Dekkers following a tryout over the weekend.

Dekkers spent the first three seasons of his college career at Iowa State. Dekkers started 12 games in 2022 and threw for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a Big 12-best 66.1 completion percentage.

Dekkers lost his NCAA eligibility in 2023 following a gambling scandal. Dekkers pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of underage gambling.

The 6-foot-6 and 210-pound lefty played at Iowa Western in 2024. Dekker set the school record with 3,806 yards and 32 touchdowns. Iowa Western finished No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

What Will The Saints Do At Quarterback?

Carr surprised the football world when he announced his retirement on May 10. Uncertainty in Carr’s right shoulder led the 11-year veteran to walk away from the game.

With Carr out of New Orleans, the Saints will have a quarterback competition to determine their starter.

Before signing Dekkers, the Saints’ quarterback room consisted of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.

Shough is the likely choice to be the Saints’ quarterback of the future. The Saints took the Louisville product in the second-record pick.

First-year coach Kellen Moore will likely take this competition to training camp as he tries to figure out who will be under center in Week 1.

The Saints have not made the postseason since 2020.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
