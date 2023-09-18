Week 2 of Monday Night Football features a rare doubleheader. The first game will be between the New Orleans Saints (1-0) traveling to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers (0-1). The game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. Below, we examine the Saints vs. Panthers odds, predictions, picks, and best player props.

NFL Monday Night Football Saints Vs. Panthers Odds

It’s a battle of NFC South rivals on Monday Night Football. Which team is favored to win?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Saints as a 3-point favorite. These teams have split the season series each of the past two seasons.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Monday Night Football Saints Vs. Panthers Predictions And Picks

Panthers +3 (-110)

These teams are going in two different directions in 2023. The Saints are legitimate threats to win the NFC South, while the Panthers may struggle to win six games.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr shined in his debut, throwing for over 300 yards in a 1-point victory. Carolina’s Bryce Young, however, struggled mightily in his first game, throwing for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

If Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark suits up, it’s a massive addition to a Panthers wide receiving corps that struggled to get separation in Week 1.

The Panthers should also be better on third down this week after going 5/14 in Week 1.

Frank Reich’s teams have been good in the second game of the season, with a 4-1 record straight-up in Week 2.

New Orleans is the better team, and I would pick them to win straight up. Are they three points better than a division rival right now? I’m not sure. I tend to side with home underdogs early in the season.

NFL Monday Night Football Saints Vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets

Chris Olave Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Carr spread the ball around against the Titans, with four Saints’ pass catchers totaling at least 36 yards receiving.

However, Carr knows that his top receiver is Chris Olave. The second-year pro started his 2023 campaign with eight receptions for 112 yards.

Olave’s best game as a pro came against the Panthers in Week 3 of last season when he recorded nine catches for 147 yards. Olave will also not face the Panthers’ top cornerback, Jaycee Horn, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Without Horn, expect another big game out of Olave.

Jamaal Williams Anytime Touchdown (+120)

All Jamaal Williams does is score touchdowns. In 2022, Williams rushed for a league-leading 17 touchdowns with the Detroit Lions.

Williams did not find the end zone in Week 1, finishing the game with 18 carries for 45 yards. However, the Titans have one of the better defensive lines in the league.

The Panthers are a favorable matchup for Williams and the Saints’ rushing attack.

Against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Panthers allowed 154 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

If the Saints find themselves inside the 5-yard line tonight, look for Williams to find the end zone.

