The New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Los Angeles Rams (7-7) face off in the City of Angels on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Saints vs. Rams.

Saints vs. Rams Odds

Which Super Bowl winning team would you take? pic.twitter.com/j4xqJxrTny — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 20, 2023

The Rams are 4-point favorites as of now on BetOnline. On the season, the Rams are 8-5-1 ATS, while the Saints are 4-9-1.

Saints vs. Rams: Predictions And Picks

Rams -4

With both teams at 7-7, winning this game will have a massive impact on playoff seeding.

The Saints’ path to the playoffs is to win the NFC South. New Orleans is currently with Tampa for first place. If the Saints win out, New Orleans captures the NFC South.

For Los Angeles, the Rams own the No. 7 seed heading into Week 16. With a win over the Saints, the Rams would have a 66% chance of making the playoffs. With a loss, it falls to 12%. (via PFF)

The Saints have been wildly inconsistent all season, but they may have righted the ship with two blowout wins in the past two weeks against the Giants and Panthers. The Saints did not allow a touchdown in either game. Remember to note that the Saints played Tommy DeVito and Bryce Young. Matthew Stafford is a huge step up in competition.

The Saints should have their best wide receiver, Chris Olave, in the lineup on Thursday night.

Saints’ HC Dennis Allen said WR Chris Olave will play Thursday night vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2023

The Rams’ offense has been humming the last four weeks, scoring at least 28 points each game. The Rams are 4-1 in their past five, and the one loss came in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens. During those five games, Stafford has looked like the Super MVP from two seasons ago, throwing for 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The three-headed monster of Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp are emerging as one of the best trios in the league. The Saints’ best cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, will likely miss the game, meaning Nacua and Kupp could be in for big nights.

Because of their offensive hot streak, I’ll take the Rams to win and cover.

Saints vs. Rams: Best Prop Bet

Cooper Kupp Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp is heating up at the right time. Kupp has gone for 111 and 115 receiving yards in the past two games. Kupp has scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Kupp has led the Rams in targets and receptions in the last three games.

Look for Kupp to frequently line up in the slot as nearly 49% of the wide receiver receptions against the Saints have come through the slot, the third-highest rate in the league (via Sharp Football Analysis).

Kupp should clear 75.5 receiving yards against the Saints.