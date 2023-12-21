NFL News and Rumors

Saints vs. Rams: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) celebrates with quarterback Taysom Hill (7)

The New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Los Angeles Rams (7-7) face off in the City of Angels on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Saints vs. Rams.

Saints vs. Rams Odds

The Rams are 4-point favorites as of now on BetOnline. On the season, the Rams are 8-5-1 ATS, while the Saints are 4-9-1.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +175 -205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-109) -4 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Saints vs. Rams: Predictions And Picks

Rams -4

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stares and thinks.
Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With both teams at 7-7, winning this game will have a massive impact on playoff seeding.

The Saints’ path to the playoffs is to win the NFC South. New Orleans is currently with Tampa for first place. If the Saints win out, New Orleans captures the NFC South.

For Los Angeles, the Rams own the No. 7 seed heading into Week 16. With a win over the Saints, the Rams would have a 66% chance of making the playoffs. With a loss, it falls to 12%. (via PFF)

The Saints have been wildly inconsistent all season, but they may have righted the ship with two blowout wins in the past two weeks against the Giants and Panthers. The Saints did not allow a touchdown in either game. Remember to note that the Saints played Tommy DeVito and Bryce Young. Matthew Stafford is a huge step up in competition.

The Saints should have their best wide receiver, Chris Olave, in the lineup on Thursday night.

The Rams’ offense has been humming the last four weeks, scoring at least 28 points each game. The Rams are 4-1 in their past five, and the one loss came in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens. During those five games, Stafford has looked like the Super MVP from two seasons ago, throwing for 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The three-headed monster of Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp are emerging as one of the best trios in the league. The Saints’ best cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, will likely miss the game, meaning Nacua and Kupp could be in for big nights.

Because of their offensive hot streak, I’ll take the Rams to win and cover.

Bet on Rams -4 (-111) at BetOnline

Saints vs. Rams: Best Prop Bet

Cooper Kupp Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp is heating up at the right time. Kupp has gone for 111 and 115 receiving yards in the past two games. Kupp has scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Kupp has led the Rams in targets and receptions in the last three games.

Look for Kupp to frequently line up in the slot as nearly 49% of the wide receiver receptions against the Saints have come through the slot, the third-highest rate in the league (via Sharp Football Analysis).

Kupp should clear 75.5 receiving yards against the Saints.

Bet on Cooper Kupp over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline
  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams Saints
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo


Arrow to top