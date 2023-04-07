Sam Bennett Is On Quest To Be First Amateur To Win The Masters

Amateur golfer Sam Bennett is making a name for himself at the 2023 Masters.

He is the top amateur (out of seven amateurs in the tournament) and finished his second round tied for second place at eight under par.

Bennett is not intimidated by the playing field, the course, or the moment.

He believes he can win the tournament.

Amateur Sam Bennett isn't shying away from the moment

Could he be the first amateur to win The Masters?

There is a lot more golf to be played so time will tell.

In the meantime, Bennett, inspired by his late father, is a golfer that everyone is cheering for at the 2023 Masters.

Mark Bennett’s Illness

Bennett’s father Mark was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s when he was 45 years old while Sam was in high school.

Sam experienced a wave of emotions watching his father fight the illness for eight years before passing away in 2021.

He credits therapy for helping him to manage his feelings.

Bennett, a fifth-year senior at Texas A&M, continues to go to weekly therapy to this day.

Documenting A Dad’s Sage Advice

As he was declining, it became harder to communicate.

However, Mark Bennett provided a last bit of advice about a year before he died that stuck with Sam.

It meant so much to him that he asked his dad to write it down, a painstaking process that took fifteen minutes because Sam and his mother had to show Mark how to write.

Sam took the written note and turned it into a tattoo that is on his arm.

And it is now a ritual to look at his dad’s words as he is dealing with challenges on the golf course or in life.

The tattoo says:

“Don’t wait to do something.”

"Don't wait to do something." Amateur Sam Bennett uses a tattoo of his late father's final written words to motivate him.

Conclusion

In a year where professional golf is quibbling between its PGA and LIV entities with tensions rising, Sam Bennett’s story is a reminder that life is short, bittersweet, and full of challenges.

Meet Sam Bennett. He's a senior at Texas A&M, just shot the lowest opening round at The Masters by an amateur in 22 years, and is currently tied for 6th. If you're looking for someone to root for, he's your guy.

No matter what happens at The Masters, it is great to know that we will see Bennett again in this summer’s U.S. Open because of his victory at the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship.

