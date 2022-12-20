Sammy Watkins Will Reunite With the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens desperately need help in their passing game. As a result, they are bringing back a familiar face as reinforcements.

Sammy Watkins was waived by the Green Bay Packers on December 19, and he has found himself back in Baltimore. Watkins played for the Ravens in 2021, appearing in nine games and catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown.

We have claimed WR @sammywatkins off waivers. Welcome back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aRE315q0DM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2022

Watkins signed with the Packers in the 2022 offseason to build depth in the receiving corps following Davante Adams’ departure. He had been limited to nine games due to a stint on injured reserve. So far, he has caught 13 passes for 206 yards. With the emergence of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs being healthy again, the Packers did not allow many targets for Watkins.

Along with the ravens and Packers, Watkins has also played for the Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City.

Although the Ravens are 9-5, their passing game has struggled with depth. They have been limited to their third quarterback at times due to injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Jackson, the star quarterback, has missed the last two games with a knee sprain. Huntley has been starting in his place.

The receiving corps has shared its fair share of injuries. Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace are already on injured reserve. Devin Duvernay also suffered a foot injury during Tuesday’s practice. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissaro, there is concern about the injury being serious.

#Ravens WR Devin Duvernay left practice today with a foot injury and there is concern it could be significant, per sources. He’s undergoing tests now. Baltimore claimed veteran WR Sammy Watkins off waivers today. pic.twitter.com/xcdC6SHl1E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

With Sammy Watkins and no Duvernay out, the group becomes Watkins, DeSean Jackson, Demarcus Robinson, and James Proche.

The Ravens currently hold the first wild card spot over the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. Following their loss to the Cleveland Browns Saturday night, they lost control of the NFC North lead to the surging Cincinnati Bengals.