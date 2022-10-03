MLB News and Rumors

San Diego Padres clinch a National League wildcard spot

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

We now know the San Diego Padres are playoff bound. On Sunday, the Padres clinched one of the three wildcard spots in the senior circuit after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings. With the loss, the Brewers fell to 84 wins and 75 losses, and can no longer catch the San Diego Padres, who are at 87 wins and 72 losses.

Inside Marlins Win

Miami had a 2-0 lead over Milwaukee after seven innings. The Brewers pulled within one run on a RBI ground out by Christian Yelich of Thousand Oaks, California in the eighth inning, and then tied the game at two runs apiece on a RBI single by Kolten Wong of Hilo, Hawaii. After the Marlins and Brewers exchanged one run each in the 10th inning, the Marlins won the game on a RBI single by Miguel Rojas of Los Teques, Venezuela, which scored J.J. Bleday of Danville, Pennsylvania. Both Rojas and Bleday were pinch hitters, with Rojas going into the game at first base, and Bleday going into the game at left field.

Padres battling for the fifth seed

San Diego currently has the fifth seed in the National League and has a one game edge over the Philadelphia Phillies, who are at 86 wins and 73 losses. San Diego has three games left with the San Francisco Giants.

Top Padres players in 2022

The Padres top offensive star this season is Manny Machado, who is batting .294 with 32 home runs and 101 runs batted in. Their top starting pitcher is Yu Darvish, who is 16-8 with an earned run average of 3.10.

Final playoff spot in National League up for grabs

The one team that can still catch the Phillies are the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee is two games back of Philadelphia. The Brewers’ final opponent of the 2022 MLB regular season are the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies’ final opponent of the 2022 MLB regular season are the Houston Astros. Philadelphia’s magic number is one, but will now have to face the best team in the American League. The Astros are at 104 wins and 55 losses.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19165880_168396541_lowres-2

Mariners name Justin Hollander general manager

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Seattle Mariners make the playoffs for the first time since 2001
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19147592_168396541_lowres-2
Three teams from the American League East are playoff bound
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
Dodgers set franchise record for most wins in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow could be instrumental for Rays for remainder of the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge FINALLY Matches Roger Maris’ Home Run Record of 61
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge belts no. 61
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top