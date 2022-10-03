San Diego Padres clinch a National League wildcard spot

We now know the San Diego Padres are playoff bound. On Sunday, the Padres clinched one of the three wildcard spots in the senior circuit after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings. With the loss, the Brewers fell to 84 wins and 75 losses, and can no longer catch the San Diego Padres, who are at 87 wins and 72 losses.

Inside Marlins Win

Miami had a 2-0 lead over Milwaukee after seven innings. The Brewers pulled within one run on a RBI ground out by Christian Yelich of Thousand Oaks, California in the eighth inning, and then tied the game at two runs apiece on a RBI single by Kolten Wong of Hilo, Hawaii. After the Marlins and Brewers exchanged one run each in the 10th inning, the Marlins won the game on a RBI single by Miguel Rojas of Los Teques, Venezuela, which scored J.J. Bleday of Danville, Pennsylvania. Both Rojas and Bleday were pinch hitters, with Rojas going into the game at first base, and Bleday going into the game at left field.

Padres battling for the fifth seed

San Diego currently has the fifth seed in the National League and has a one game edge over the Philadelphia Phillies, who are at 86 wins and 73 losses. San Diego has three games left with the San Francisco Giants.

Top Padres players in 2022

The Padres top offensive star this season is Manny Machado, who is batting .294 with 32 home runs and 101 runs batted in. Their top starting pitcher is Yu Darvish, who is 16-8 with an earned run average of 3.10.

Final playoff spot in National League up for grabs

The one team that can still catch the Phillies are the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee is two games back of Philadelphia. The Brewers’ final opponent of the 2022 MLB regular season are the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies’ final opponent of the 2022 MLB regular season are the Houston Astros. Philadelphia’s magic number is one, but will now have to face the best team in the American League. The Astros are at 104 wins and 55 losses.