San Francisco 49ers’ Charles Omenihu arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
charles omenihu
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident at Omenihu’s home in San Jose after officers were called. Should Omenihu be suspended by the 49ers, he could miss the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles on Sunday and a potential Super Bowl.

Omenihu Facing DV Charges

Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. The incident took place at Omenihu’s home, where a woman reported that Omenihu, her boyfriend, “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” The woman complained of arm pain, but officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, and she declined medical attention.

Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and was booked at the Santa Clara County jail. He was then released after posting bail. Police also obtained an emergency protective order and served it to Omenihu, who was required to stay away from the woman while the order is in effect.

The 49ers have released a statement regarding the incident, stating that they are “aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.” Omenihu has played a part as a backup this season for the 49ers, who are headed to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

Should Omenihu be suspended or cut by the 49ers, he will miss the NFC Championship Game and possibly a Super Bowl.

As for Omenihu, he is a 2019 fifth-round draft pick by the Texans, and he is making $2.5 million this season. He is also slated to become a free agent in March, should he last that long on the Niners’ roster.

He is the fourth 49er in the past seven years to be charged with a domestic violence crime.

NFL News and Rumors
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
