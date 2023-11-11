Sidelined with an injured oblique against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 15, San Francisco 49ers sparkplug Christian McCaffrey reached out to coach Kyle Shanahan the next morning.

His text message: Don’t forget about me.

He wanted to play against the 49ers’ next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, despite his upcoming practice limitations.

“He reminds me of just like a walk-on guy who’s just trying to get people’s attention for working so hard,” Shanahan told ESPN.

McCaffery’s dedication and work ethic are two reasons why he has emerged as the betting favorite (+115) to capture the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey Sets Tone On Field, In Locker Room

A typical workday begins with McCaffrey arriving at the 49ers’ headquarters before 6:30 a.m. He also helps to establish a locker-room-wide example for conditioning and nutrition.

McCaffrey transformed the franchise’s offensive philosophy.

Since his acquisition from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 21, 2022, McCaffrey continues to elevate the 49ers’ offense. Through 22 starts (including playoffs), the 2017 first-round draft pick combines breakaway speed with elite pass-catching ability to keep defenses on edge. McCaffrey generally pushes them over it, entering Sunday with at least one touchdown in a record-tying 17 consecutive games. McCaffrey remains tied with Lenny Moore and can break the all-time mark with a TD Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When the 49ers traded for McCaffrey, they were 3-3 and ranked 19th in the league scoring, averaging 20.33 points per game.

Since the deal, the 49ers have averaged 27.9 points per game.

“(He means) just a ton,” Shanahan said. “Just how good he has been, how dependable he has been, how reliable he has been, how he learns everything, not just the running backs and stuff. It’s really easy to put a lot on his plate, move him around each week.

“It’s a really great example of how to be as a football player.”

Source: Christian McCaffrey chose to play for San Francisco over LA. #Rams offered the #Panthers a trade package (two 2023 picks & two 2024 picks) similar to the #49ers. Carolina wanted to do right by @CMC_22 & being close to Stanford and playing for SF was his preference. #NFL pic.twitter.com/u4rE4iCsoq — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) October 22, 2022

Kyle Shanahan: ‘(McCaffrey) One Of The Most Talented People In The League’

McCaffrey isn’t the lone player to draw good odds from Betonline. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (+140) ranked second, before the field started to separate. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was third at +600.

It could continue to prove tough to bet against McCaffrey claiming the NFL’s top offensive honor.

McCaffrey paces the NFL with 652 rushing yards this season. Since arriving from Carolina, McCaffrey ranks first with 2,453 combined yards from scrimmage, 26 TDs and 41 rushes of 10 yards or more.

McCaffrey also remains one game away from tying Marshall Faulk’s record of 15 career outings with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

“Everyone has those gym rats who just work so hard,” Shanahan said. “We got a guy like that, who’s also one of the most talented people in the league.

“So that’s the full package of him and it’s how much he loves football, not just with his heart but also his mind. It’s all he thinks about.”

NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Odds

The sports betting odds for the NFL’s 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Player NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds Play Christian McCaffrey +115 Tyreek Hill +140 A.J. Brown +600 JaMarr Chase +2000 Ceedee Lamb +3300 Jalen Hurts +4000 Travis Kelce +4000 Patrick Mahomes +4000 Lamar Jackson +5000 Tua Tagovailoa +6000