San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Draws Betonline Sportsbooks’ Top Midseason Odds For NFL Offensive Player of Year

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Sidelined with an injured oblique against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 15, San Francisco 49ers sparkplug Christian McCaffrey reached out to coach Kyle Shanahan the next morning.

His text message: Don’t forget about me.

He wanted to play against the 49ers’ next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, despite his upcoming practice limitations.

“He reminds me of just like a walk-on guy who’s just trying to get people’s attention for working so hard,” Shanahan told ESPN.

McCaffery’s dedication and work ethic are two reasons why he has emerged as the betting favorite (+115) to capture the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey Sets Tone On Field, In Locker Room

A typical workday begins with McCaffrey arriving at the 49ers’ headquarters before 6:30 a.m. He also helps to establish a locker-room-wide example for conditioning and nutrition.

McCaffrey transformed the franchise’s offensive philosophy.

Since his acquisition from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 21, 2022, McCaffrey continues to elevate the 49ers’ offense. Through 22 starts (including playoffs), the 2017 first-round draft pick combines breakaway speed with elite pass-catching ability to keep defenses on edge. McCaffrey generally pushes them over it, entering Sunday with at least one touchdown in a record-tying 17 consecutive games. McCaffrey remains tied with Lenny Moore and can break the all-time mark with a TD Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When the 49ers traded for McCaffrey, they were 3-3 and ranked 19th in the league scoring, averaging 20.33 points per game.

Since the deal, the 49ers have averaged 27.9 points per game.

“(He means) just a ton,” Shanahan said. “Just how good he has been, how dependable he has been, how reliable he has been, how he learns everything, not just the running backs and stuff. It’s really easy to put a lot on his plate, move him around each week.

“It’s a really great example of how to be as a football player.”

Kyle Shanahan: ‘(McCaffrey) One Of The Most Talented People In The League’

McCaffrey isn’t the lone player to draw good odds from Betonline. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (+140) ranked second, before the field started to separate. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was third at +600.

It could continue to prove tough to bet against McCaffrey claiming the NFL’s top offensive honor.

McCaffrey paces the NFL with 652 rushing yards this season. Since arriving from Carolina, McCaffrey ranks first with 2,453 combined yards from scrimmage, 26 TDs and 41 rushes of 10 yards or more.

McCaffrey also remains one game away from tying Marshall Faulk’s record of 15 career outings with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

“Everyone has those gym rats who just work so hard,” Shanahan said. “We got a guy like that, who’s also one of the most talented people in the league.

“So that’s the full package of him and it’s how much he loves football, not just with his heart but also his mind. It’s all he thinks about.”

NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Odds

The sports betting odds for the NFL’s 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Player NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds Play
Christian McCaffrey  +115 BetOnline logo
Tyreek Hill  +140 BetOnline logo
A.J. Brown +600 BetOnline logo
JaMarr Chase +2000 BetOnline logo
Ceedee Lamb +3300 BetOnline logo
Jalen Hurts +4000 BetOnline logo
Travis Kelce +4000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Mahomes +4000 BetOnline logo
Lamar Jackson +5000 BetOnline logo
Tua Tagovailoa  +6000 BetOnline logo
49ers BetOnline Sportsbook NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

