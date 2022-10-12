San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline.

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

San Francisco 49ers -5.0 @ -110 BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers FH -3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons under 44.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds Pick 1: San Francisco -5.0 @ -110 BetOnline

The 49ers are on a roll, and they face a banged up Falcons offense missing star RB Cordarrelle Patterson. That’s a big hit for a Falcons offense up against arguably the best defense in the league. Look for the 49ers much improved offense to roll over a better than average Falcons defense.

Some important trends for this matchup;

49ers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 vs. NFC

49ers are 5-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Back San Francisco -5.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds Pick 2: San Francisco 49ers FH -3.0 -110 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The 49ers have won two straight and their offense is starting to humm behind QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The Falcons defense has been good and is No. 10 on the DVOA chart, but the 49ers offense will simply outscore Atlanta without Patterson.

Some important trends for this matchup;

49ers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 vs. NFC

49ers are 5-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Back San Francisco FH -3.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds Pick 3: Atlanta under 44.5 -110 @ BetOnline

The 49ers have the leagues best defense, and the Falcons offense is going to have a difficult time scoring the football. The Falcons defense has been very good, and they’ll get enough stops to keep this contest under the total Sunday.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Under is 6-1 in 49ers last 7 vs. NFC

Under is 5-1 in 49ers last 6 road games

Back Atlanta under 44.5 @ -110 With Bovada

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds