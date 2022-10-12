NFL picks

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Author image
philnaessens
3 min read
USATSI_19206473_168392742_lowres
Week six offers this interesting matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

San Francisco 49ers -5.0  @ -110 BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers FH -3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Atlanta Falcons under 44.5 @ -110 BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds Pick 1: San Francisco -5.0 @ -110 BetOnline

The 49ers are on a roll, and they face a banged up Falcons offense missing star RB Cordarrelle Patterson. That’s a big hit for a Falcons offense up against arguably the best defense in the league. Look for the 49ers much improved offense to roll over a better than average Falcons defense.  

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • 49ers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 vs. NFC
  • 49ers are 5-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Back San Francisco -5.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds Pick 2: San Francisco 49ers FH -3.0 -110 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The 49ers have won two straight and their offense is starting to humm behind QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The Falcons defense has been good and is No. 10 on the DVOA chart, but the 49ers offense will simply outscore Atlanta without Patterson. 



  
  
  

Back San Francisco FH -3.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds Pick 3: Atlanta under 44.5 -110  @ BetOnline

The 49ers have the leagues best defense, and the Falcons offense is going to have a difficult time scoring the football. The Falcons defense has been very good, and they’ll get enough stops to keep this contest under the total Sunday. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Under is 6-1 in 49ers last 7 vs. NFC
  • Under is 5-1 in 49ers last 6 road games

Back Atlanta under 44.5 @ -110 With Bovada

San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds

Bet Money Line Play
San Francisco 49ers -250 San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football
Atlanta Falcons +200 San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

 

Topics  
NFL picks


philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil's work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
philnaessens

Arrow to top