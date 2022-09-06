San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Betting Picks, Predictions and Odds For Game Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers begin the Trey Lance era on Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The game is set to kickoff at 1:00 EST and will be broadcast on Fox.

49ers vs Bears Betting Picks

49ers vs Bears Betting Pick 1: 49ers Spread -7

The Bears enter the season with a new head coach and a second-year quarterback without many weapons surrounding him. It is going to be a long year in Chicago and opening the season against the 49ers doesn’t help.

Trey Lance begins his reign at the quarterback position with Deebo Samuel still on the team as well. It was a somewhat awkward offseason with Jimmy Garoppolo ending up staying on the team after what can only be described as a tumultuous relationship up until last week.

This one shouldn’t be close at all. The Bears don’t look to have a team that is going to compete this year and a lot of pundits out there have the Niners returning to the playoffs and competing for the NFC Championship.

49ers vs Bears Betting Pick 1: 49ers -7 @ -110 with Bovada

49ers vs Bears Betting Pick 2: Total under 41 points

The Bears have a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator to go along with a new defensive coordinator as well. Justin Fields showed potential last season that he is their starting quarterback, but the problem is that he doesn’t have many weapons surrounding him to really showcase his skills.

He will have to do a lot of moving with his legs to avoid pressure and look for one of his receivers. Darnell Mooney is his top receiver with other guys such as Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown there as well. Not exactly a recipe for points.

This is a team that is going to struggle to score points throughout the season, and it will be the same in week one. Take the under in this one and be wary throughout the season when the Bears are playing.

49ers vs Bears Betting Pick 2: Under 41 points @ -110 with Bovada

49ers vs Bears Betting Pick 3: 49ers Moneyline -300

The 49ers are a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. They had a 10-point lead over the Rams in the NFC Championship game last season and they are returning a slew of talent off of that team.

Trey Lance is the big question mark for this team as he had limited playing time last season and Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to where they finished. The 49ers obviously went all in on Lance in the offseason, basically telling Jimmy G not to even be around the team until they signed him to a backup role last week.

This is going to be a game where we are going to be looking at the Niners offense to see what they can do with their new man at the helm, but either way they have too much talent and experience to fall in this one.

49ers vs Bears Betting Pick 3: 49ers Moneyline @ -300 with Bovada

