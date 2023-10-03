The PGA Tour fall schedule continues with the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, which will begin on Thursday, October 5. Find the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

Just the second event on the Fall Schedule, the Sanderson Farms Championship will welcome back PGA Tour players after a month-long hiatus. After a dramatic weekend at the Ryder Cup, fans will treated to traditional stroke play at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is led by Ludvig Aberg (+1200), who is fresh off his Ryder Cup win with Team Europe. He is followed closely by Stephan Jaeger (+2000), Eric Cole (+2000), Emiliano Grillo (+2200), and Beau Hossler (+2800), who round out the top five contenders in Jackson, Mississippi.

Scroll below for Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

How to Watch the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Sanderson Farms Championship 2023

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 🏆 Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Winner: Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Sanderson Farms Championship Purse: $8,200,000

$8,200,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Country Club of Jackson | Jackson, Mississippi

Country Club of Jackson | Jackson, Mississippi 🎲 Sanderson Farms Championship Odds: Ludvig Aberg +1200 | Stephan Jaeger +2000 | Eric Cole +2000 | Emiliano Grillo +2200 | Beau Hossler +2800

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Odds

Following the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome this past weekend, fans can catch even more golf action thanks to the FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

This week, the PGA Tour is heading to Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The field won’t feature many star studded players after the Ryder Cup. However, one of Team Europe’s stars will be teeing off this weekend.

Ludvig Aberg, who is fresh off his Ryder Cup win, leads the field with +1200 odds and is the odds-on favorite to win.

After Aberg, Stephan Jaeger (+2000), Eric Cole (+2000), Emiliano Grillo (+2200), and Beau Hossler (+2800).

Check out the complete Sanderson Farms Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Sanderson Farms Championship Odds Play Ludvig Aberg +1200 Stephan Jaeger +2000 Eric Cole +2000 Emiliano Grillo +2200 Beau Hossler +2800 S.H Kim +2800 Keith Mitchell +3000 Alex Smalley +3300 Lucas Herbert +3500 Doug Ghim +4000 K.H. Lee +4000 Lee Hodges +4000 Mark Hubbard +4000 Adam Svensson +4000 Akshay Bhatia +4000 Tom Hoge +4000 Nicholas Lindheim +4500 Sam Ryder +4500 Garrick Higgo +4500 Davis Riley +5000 Greyson Sigg +5500 Luke List +5000 Mackenzie Hughes +5000 Hayden Buckley +5000 Callum Tarren +5000 Dylan Wu +5000 Sam Stevens +5000 Ben Griffin +5000 Kevin Streelman +6000 Nate Lashley +6000 Kevin Yu +6000 Peter Kuest +6000

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship:

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Coming off a huge win at the Ryder Cup, Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win the tournament, and for good reason.

Few players are in the kind of form that Aberg has exhibited this late in the year.

He played extremely well in Rome and was a part of one of the strongest pairs with Viktor Hovland. While it may be a tall task for the Swedish player to bounce back from Rome, the rookie has a high ceiling. In 2023, Aberg made six of seven cuts, including four top-25 finishes.

Since his last PGA Tour event appearance, which was the Wyndham Championship, Aberg has played in three DP World Tour events and finished in the top 10 in all three. He is also fresh off a win at the Omega European Masters.

Stephan Jaeger (+2000)

Stephan Jaeger has an extremely high floor. In the last six months, he’s made the cut in 14 straight starts finishing in the top 30 in nine of them.

While he made the playoffs, he missed the cut for the BMW Championship.

However, Jaeger has been consistent. In his last seven starts. During that span, he’s posted four top-20 finishes or better. Jaeger appears to be on the cusp of a win and the Country Club of Jackson fits his style very well.

Lucas Herbert (+3500)

Lucas Herbert has a strong chance to make a run at a title this weekend. He heads into Jackson as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour. Currently, the 27-year-old is ranked 12th in one-putt percentage (43.17%), 27th inputs per round (28.35), and 31st in strokes gained: putting (0.364).

He has the ability to consistently drain putts and ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in average putts in the fourth round. Look for Herbert to be a huge contender in Mississippi this weekend.

Golf Betting Guides 2023