The PGA Tour fall schedule continues with the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, which will begin on Thursday, October 5. Find the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.
Just the second event on the Fall Schedule, the Sanderson Farms Championship will welcome back PGA Tour players after a month-long hiatus. After a dramatic weekend at the Ryder Cup, fans will treated to traditional stroke play at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
The Sanderson Farms Championship field is led by Ludvig Aberg (+1200), who is fresh off his Ryder Cup win with Team Europe. He is followed closely by Stephan Jaeger (+2000), Eric Cole (+2000), Emiliano Grillo (+2200), and Beau Hossler (+2800), who round out the top five contenders in Jackson, Mississippi.
Scroll below for Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.
The Best Golf Betting Sites for Sanderson Farms Championship 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How to Watch the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: Sanderson Farms Championship 2023
- 📅 Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- 🏆 Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Winner: Mackenzie Hughes
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
- 💰 Sanderson Farms Championship Purse: $8,200,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
- ⛳ Golf Course: Country Club of Jackson | Jackson, Mississippi
- 🎲 Sanderson Farms Championship Odds: Ludvig Aberg +1200 | Stephan Jaeger +2000 | Eric Cole +2000 | Emiliano Grillo +2200 | Beau Hossler +2800
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Odds
Following the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome this past weekend, fans can catch even more golf action thanks to the FedEx Cup Fall schedule.
This week, the PGA Tour is heading to Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The field won’t feature many star studded players after the Ryder Cup. However, one of Team Europe’s stars will be teeing off this weekend.
Ludvig Aberg, who is fresh off his Ryder Cup win, leads the field with +1200 odds and is the odds-on favorite to win.
After Aberg, Stephan Jaeger (+2000), Eric Cole (+2000), Emiliano Grillo (+2200), and Beau Hossler (+2800).
Check out the complete Sanderson Farms Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.
|Golfers
|Sanderson Farms Championship Odds
|Play
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1200
|Stephan Jaeger
|+2000
|Eric Cole
|+2000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+2200
|Beau Hossler
|+2800
|S.H Kim
|+2800
|Keith Mitchell
|+3000
|Alex Smalley
|+3300
|Lucas Herbert
|+3500
|Doug Ghim
|+4000
|K.H. Lee
|+4000
|Lee Hodges
|+4000
|Mark Hubbard
|+4000
|Adam Svensson
|+4000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+4000
|Tom Hoge
|+4000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+4500
|Sam Ryder
|+4500
|Garrick Higgo
|+4500
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|Greyson Sigg
|+5500
|Luke List
|+5000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5000
|Hayden Buckley
|+5000
|Callum Tarren
|+5000
|Dylan Wu
|+5000
|Sam Stevens
|+5000
|Ben Griffin
|+5000
|Kevin Streelman
|+6000
|Nate Lashley
|+6000
|Kevin Yu
|+6000
|Peter Kuest
|+6000
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions
Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship:
Ludvig Aberg (+1200)
Coming off a huge win at the Ryder Cup, Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win the tournament, and for good reason.
Few players are in the kind of form that Aberg has exhibited this late in the year.
He played extremely well in Rome and was a part of one of the strongest pairs with Viktor Hovland. While it may be a tall task for the Swedish player to bounce back from Rome, the rookie has a high ceiling. In 2023, Aberg made six of seven cuts, including four top-25 finishes.
Since his last PGA Tour event appearance, which was the Wyndham Championship, Aberg has played in three DP World Tour events and finished in the top 10 in all three. He is also fresh off a win at the Omega European Masters.
Stephan Jaeger (+2000)
Stephan Jaeger has an extremely high floor. In the last six months, he’s made the cut in 14 straight starts finishing in the top 30 in nine of them.
While he made the playoffs, he missed the cut for the BMW Championship.
However, Jaeger has been consistent. In his last seven starts. During that span, he’s posted four top-20 finishes or better. Jaeger appears to be on the cusp of a win and the Country Club of Jackson fits his style very well.
Lucas Herbert (+3500)
Lucas Herbert has a strong chance to make a run at a title this weekend. He heads into Jackson as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour. Currently, the 27-year-old is ranked 12th in one-putt percentage (43.17%), 27th inputs per round (28.35), and 31st in strokes gained: putting (0.364).
He has the ability to consistently drain putts and ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in average putts in the fourth round. Look for Herbert to be a huge contender in Mississippi this weekend.
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.