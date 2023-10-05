Golf News and Rumors

Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Scorecard at Country Club of Jackson

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will tee off from The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi on Thursday morning.

The field prepares to kick off the second event of the FedExCup Fall Schedule at one of the nicest courses on the Tour.

Originally opened in 1968, the Par 72 course now stretches 7,461 yards.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship scorecard.

Sanderson Farms Championship Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 36, 3,713 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,591 yards
  • Total: Par 70, 7,353 yards

The Country Club of Jackson is a historic golf course nestled in the heart of Mississippi.

The historic golf course has hosted the Sanderson Farms since 2014. The club features a 27-hole championship golf facility with three nine-hole courses.

The PGA Tour generally plays on the Dogwood to Azalea courses, which stretches 7,461 yards for a par-72.

The Country Club of Jackson is annually ranked in the top five easiest courses on the Tour. The private club was re-designed by John Fought in 2008. The layout incorporates classic Donald Ross flavor with tricky parkland-style greens. The Bermudagrass rough and greens are the only defense at the course used to slow players down.

The Front 9 spans 3,713 yards and favors elite ball strikers thanks to its sprawling length. Meanwhile, the Back 9 will present some different difficulties at a much shorter 3,591 yards.

There are four par-3s, four par-5s, and 10 par-4s in the long layout. Generally, the winning score is 18-under par. All in all, the course only has five holes with water and 56 bunkers across the whole 18 holes.

4 Holes To Watch At The Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Hole 6 — Par 4, 482 yards
  • Hole 12 — Par 4, 449 yards
  • Hole 18— Par 4, 479 yards

Sanderson Farms Championship Scorecard

The Country Club of Jackson won’t be much of a challenge for the world’s top players. It features larger-than-average greens that are approached with wedges. Almost 40% of approach shots are taken from 125-175 yards.

Over the last decade, the Sanderson Farms Championship has been a frequent spot for players looking to pick up their first PGA Tour win. Six of the last nine winners at the Country Club of Jackson have been first-time winners.

With the field not being loaded with high-ranked players, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the trend continued in 2023.

Check out the complete Sanderson Farms Championship scorecard for the Dogwood to Azalea Course.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 411
2 4 418
3 5 517
4 3 181
5 5 612
6 4 482
7 3 214
8 4 403
9 4 421
Par 36 3,713
10 3 223
11 5 554
12 4 449
13 3 168
14 5 584
15 4 330
16 4 479
17 4 416
18 4 505
Par 36 3,708
Total 72 7.421

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
