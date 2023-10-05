The PGA Tour heads to Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship this week. Golfers will tee off at the Country Club of Jackson on Thursday morning. While there isn’t much star power in the field, it’s a huge opportunity for bettors to cash in on longshot bets this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over the best longshot bets at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Davis Thompson (+4000)

Davis Thompson has always been highly regarded due to to his unbelievable amateur career where he rose to the No.1 spot on the World Amateur Golf Ranking twice.

While his PGA Tour start hasn’t lived up to the hype, he’s starting to find his way. In his last five events, Thompson has finished in the top 31 on four different occasions. He’ll have the ability to separate himself from the field due to his driver, which should give him a chance to drain enough birdies to secure a victory this week.

Dylan Wu (+6000)

Heading into Jackson, Dylan Wu has made three straight cuts, including a T-5 appearance at the 3M Opena and a T-14 finish in Napa.

He’s been absolutely on fire with his putter, gaining over 22 strokes putting in his last three starts. While he needs to figure out his long game from tee to green, his putter has been making up for it.

Peter Kuest (+6000)

Peter Kuest probably has one of the best course fits in the field. Along with having one of the longest drivers in the field, Kuest’s long-iron play is very strong right now.

Kuest currently ranks seventh in the field in proximity from 200 yards plus, which almost 30% of all approach shots of the Country Club of Jackson come from. Kuest ranks ninth in the field in birdies or better gained and 11th in par-5 scoring.

The course fits perfectly to his game and it’ll be an ideal spot for him to find his first PGA Tour victory.

