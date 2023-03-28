NFL News and Rumors

Saquon Barkley Has No Outstanding Offer From New York Giants

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has no outstanding offer from the team. While speaking at the NFL’s annual meeting, Giants GM Joe Schoen said once the team placed the franchise tag on Barkley, the previous offers were removed.

“There’s no outstanding offer right now,” Schoen said. “Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew that throughout the negotiation that if there was a time that we can’t come to an agreement, we’re going to go to the franchise tag. And that’s what we did.”

New York Giants Want Saquon Barkley To Remain With The Team

Despite the tag, Giants brass still wants Barkley to be the starting running back this season. Owner John Mara even hopes the 26-year-old will be a member of “Big Blue” for his entire career.

“My dream is that he plays his whole career as a Giant like Eli (Manning) did, like (Michael) Strahan did, like Tiki (Barber) did,” Mara said Monday. “I mentioned to him, ‘Look what they’re doing off the field now.’ I think he would like that as well.”

In November 2022, the Giants reportedly offered Barkley a contract that would pay him more than $12 million annually. However, Barkley declined the offer, as the RB is looking for a contract more in line with one that pays him like one of the league’s top running backs, which falls within the range of $14-16 million annually.

If the Giants and Barkley fail to reach an agreement, Barkley will head into the 2023 season on a one-year deal worth $10.091 million.

Saquon Barkley Returned To Prominence In 2023

The Giants were the surprise of the 2022 season, reaching the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Barkley’s resurgence aided New York’s success under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Barkley reemerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs, finishing fourth in rushing (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10).

Though Barkley’s contract remains unfinished, the Giants re-signed Matt Breida earlier this offseason to a one-year deal.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball.

Saquon Barkley Has No Outstanding Offer From New York Giants

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  58min
NFL News and Rumors
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a ball.
Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Colts, Lions Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Comments On Aaron Rodgers Situation
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs
2 Crazy Things Learned From NFL Owners’ Meeting Press Conferences
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: DEC 23 Colts at Ravens
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Shares Interesting Thoughts About Lamar Jackson
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stares.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Confident Aaron Rodgers Trade Will Work Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
4 Things We Learned About The Baltimore Ravens-Lamar Jackson Debacle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top