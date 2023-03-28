Saquon Barkley Has No Outstanding Offer From New York Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has no outstanding offer from the team. While speaking at the NFL’s annual meeting, Giants GM Joe Schoen said once the team placed the franchise tag on Barkley, the previous offers were removed.

“There’s no outstanding offer right now,” Schoen said. “Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew that throughout the negotiation that if there was a time that we can’t come to an agreement, we’re going to go to the franchise tag. And that’s what we did.”

Brian Daboll does not know if Saquon Barkley will be present for the Giants' offseason program: pic.twitter.com/YK6wC5oQP6 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 28, 2023

New York Giants Want Saquon Barkley To Remain With The Team

Despite the tag, Giants brass still wants Barkley to be the starting running back this season. Owner John Mara even hopes the 26-year-old will be a member of “Big Blue” for his entire career.

“My dream is that he plays his whole career as a Giant like Eli (Manning) did, like (Michael) Strahan did, like Tiki (Barber) did,” Mara said Monday. “I mentioned to him, ‘Look what they’re doing off the field now.’ I think he would like that as well.”

In November 2022, the Giants reportedly offered Barkley a contract that would pay him more than $12 million annually. However, Barkley declined the offer, as the RB is looking for a contract more in line with one that pays him like one of the league’s top running backs, which falls within the range of $14-16 million annually.

If the Giants and Barkley fail to reach an agreement, Barkley will head into the 2023 season on a one-year deal worth $10.091 million.

Saquon Barkley Returned To Prominence In 2023

The Giants were the surprise of the 2022 season, reaching the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Barkley’s resurgence aided New York’s success under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Barkley reemerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs, finishing fourth in rushing (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10).

Though Barkley’s contract remains unfinished, the Giants re-signed Matt Breida earlier this offseason to a one-year deal.

