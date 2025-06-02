Saquon Barkley Jumps His Way Onto Madden NFL 26 cover

EA Sports announced that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 26.

Saquon Barkley Graces Cover Of Madden NFL 26

After a record-breaking season, Barkley finds himself on the cover of Madden NFL 26. Barkley becomes Madden NFL 26’s first player in the 99 Club, an exclusive list featuring players in the game ranked 99 overall.

Barkley becomes the first Philadelphia Eagle on the cover since quarterback Donovan McNabb for Madden NFL 06.

“Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL 99 Club are both dreams come true,” said Barkley. “I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support, and I can’t wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”

The Standard Edition cover mimics Barkley’s reverse hurdle from last season in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Deluxe Cover features a headshot of Barkley with his helmet on.

Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. Barkley is the first player ever to rush for more than 2,500 yards in a single season, including the playoffs.

Barkley’s spectacular play helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

More Information On Madden NFL 26

Madden NFL 26 will launch worldwide on August 14 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via EA app for Windows, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Fans can pre-order the Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition to unlock several benefits, including 3-day early access to the game, 4600 Madden Points, and more.

Fans can pre-order the EA Sports MVP Bundle for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to receive deluxe editions of College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26. The bundle features a 3-day early access and many rewards.