Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds: Bears, Bills Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants are in for an interesting offseason as they must make key decisions on integral members of their roster. One of those players is running back Saquon Barkley, who is set to become a free agent at the start of the NFL League Year on March 15. If the Giants fail to re-sign Barkley, where will he end up? Find out Barkley’s next team odds below.

Saquon Barkley Set To Become Free Agent

Barkley burst onto the scene in 2018, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to winning Rookie of the Year. However, Barkley suffered a season-ending ACL injury at the beginning of the 2020 season. Barkley never fully healed in 2021 as the talented running back struggled to find success.

In 2022, Barkley underwent a career resurgence as he rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Barkley is now a free agent, and it’s unclear if the Giants will re-sign the 26-year-old to a long-term. Paying a running back over $10 million per year is always a tricky situation because of the volatility and nature of the position.

If the Giants fail to sign Barkley or Daniel Jones to a long-term deal by March 7, they will most likely use the franchise tag on Jones, not Barkley. If that’s the case, the odds of Barkley returning to the Giants will dramatically decrease.

Saquon Barkley Next Team Odds If Not The Giants

If the Giants move on from Barkley, which team is in the prime position to sign the free agent?

BetOnline has the Chicago Bears as the favorite to sign Barkley at +300 odds. Bears running back David Montgomery is a free agent and most likely sign elsewhere since Chicago has running back Khalil Herbert to replace his production. If the Bears add the Giants RB, the trio of Herbert, Barkley, and quarterback Justin Fields will form one of the best-rushing attacks in the league.

Behind the Bears are the Buffalo Bills at +400, who have been in dire need of a running back for the past few seasons. The Bills best running back is quarterback Josh Allen. If the Bills add Barkley, it could help reduce the number of hits Allen has to take each game.

The Denver Broncos (+500), Kansas City Chiefs (+600), and Baltimore Ravens (+700) form the rest of the top five.

Below are Barkley’s next team odds (if not the Giants).

Saquon Barkley Next Team (If Not The Giants) Odds Play
Chicago Bears +300 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +400 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +500 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +600 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +700 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +700 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +850 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +850 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +1000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +1200 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +1400 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +1800 BetOnline logo
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
