Saquon Barkley Wins Named Offensive Player of the Year

Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back, Saquon Barkley, has had himself a week. On top of preparing for the Super Bowl, the former New York Giants running back won the 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year. Some notable names he beat out for the award include Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. Barkley has had a career season nearly breaking the all-time regular season rushing record. His impact gave the Eagles’ offense a more dynamic attack and it has clearly yielded positive dividends. In a matter of one year, Saquon Barkley went from playing on one of the worst teams in the NFL to competing in the Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley Wins 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year Honors

Saquon Barkley’s Numbers This Season

There is a reason that Saquon Barkley was in both the Offensive Player of the Year and MVP conversation. On the year, he rushed for a league-best 2,005 yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, and also averaged a league-leading 125.3 yards per game. The one-time All-Pro running back also logged 5.8 rushing yards per attempt and a rushing success rate of 52.5 percent. The three-time Pro-Bowler also made an impact in the passing game.

Barkley recorded 33 receptions, 278 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Moreover, he also logged 8.4 receiving yards per reception, 17.4 receiving yards per game, and a receiving success rate of 44.2 percent. His presence has taken pressure off other Philadelphia superstars on offense. Quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and wideout, A.J. Brown, have been able to play more freely. With defenses having to divide their attention, Barkley’s abilities have opened up more opportunities for the other stars on the Eagles offense. Saquon Barkley certainly added a new wrinkle into Philadelphia’s offensive scheme. A big reason that the star running back took home the Offensive Player of the Year award.

The X-Factor the Philadelphia Eagles Have Been Missing

The last few years have seen the Eagles lead an explosive attack. However, without a consistent run game, they would sometimes get one dimensional. Now, with Barkley, the Eagles’ offensive attack looked unstoppable for the whole year. With this in mind, expect a heavyweight fight as they go against a stout Kansas City Chiefs defensive unit. Barkley will most likely live up to his new title of the Offensive Player of the Year regardless of the outcome. All in all, one cannot deny the historic season that Saquon Barkley produced for the 2024-25 campaign.