Sarava Tops List of the Biggest Longshots to win the Belmont Stakes

When Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby last month, it was simply historic. The bottom line is you simply do not see 80-1 long shots win very often, if at all. In the process, Rich Strike’s victory was the second biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history. The only other horse that entered the Derby with higher odds and won was Donerail at 91-1, way back in 1913. Here are the five biggest longshots who have ever won the Belmont.

Related: 80-1 Long Shot Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby In Historical Upset

5) Pass Catcher

The 1971 Belmont Stakes was extremely popular as it was attended by 80,000 spectators, a Belmont Stakes record. All eyes were on Canonero II, as the Venezuelan colt was trying to win the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. However, it was the 34.5-1 longshot of Pass Catcher that developed a five-length lead thanks to excellent riding by jockey Walter Blum. By the eighth pole, Blum had dropped his whip, and Pass Catcher hung on to beat Jim French.

4) Birdstone

Just like 1971, there was a chance that a horse was going to win the Triple Crown in 2004. This time the horse to beat was Smarty Jones. In a remarkable run, Smarty Jones was undefeated prior to the Belmont, as the horse won eight consecutive races. However it was the 36-1 Birdstone, which came out on top when Smarty Jones went out too strong early, and did not have the stamina down the stretch.

3) Temperence Hill

In 1980, Genuine Risk won the Kentucky Derby and Codex won the Preakness. The fact that Temperence Hill was a 53-1 longshot to win the Belmont might have been a surprise because the horse had won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes leading up to the first Triple Crown race. However at the Belmont, Temperence Hill left Genuine Risk and Codex behind and was named the Champion three-year-old of 1980.

2) Sherluck

In 1961, Carry Back was the horse to beat after wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. The Belmont Stakes was much anticipated and attended by American President Dwight Eisenhower. In a very slow pace, Carry Back, who had been battling an ankle injury, finished 15 lengths behind the eventual champion, Sherluck, who won despite being a 65-1 longshot.

1) Sarava

In 2002, Sarava became the biggest longshot to ever win the Preakness at 70.2-1. The pre-race favourite was War Emblem, which won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. However, a stumble early in the Belmont ended his day. Sarava was the champion after beating Medaglia d’Oro by half a length. Sarava’s jockey Edgar Prado of Peru also won the Belmont riding Birdstone in 2004.

The horse with the lowest odds of winning the 2022 Belmont is Golden Glider at +3300. You can bet for Golden Glider at xbet.ag.

Photo credit: Sarava (Erin Aiken, Wikimedia Commons)