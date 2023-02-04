Saturday’s Best College Basketball Matchups – Lines & Odds

College Basketball has an excellent Saturday slate lined up, let’s dive deeper into the top matchups.

#3 Kansas @ # 13 Iowa State

Iowa State University’s basketball team has yet to suffer a defeat at home, however, they recently experienced a significant loss in their Big 12 match against Texas Tech. In that game, they failed to maintain a 23-point lead in the second half, resulting in their third loss in four games. Despite the setback, it is believed that the Cyclones are well-positioned for success in their upcoming match. In a recent away game, they almost managed to defeat the University of Kansas in Lawrence. With the support of their home crowd at Hilton Coliseum, it is expected that Iowa State will deliver a strong performance.

Bet IOWA STATE KANSAS Play Moneyline +110 -130 Point Spread +1.5 -1.5 Total Points 135.5 135.5

#1 Purdue @ #21 Indiana

Before their recent loss at the University of Maryland, Indiana University’s basketball team was regarded as the strongest force in the Big Ten, apart from Purdue University. However, the Hoosiers are expected to bounce back and put up a strong performance in their upcoming home game against the number-one-ranked Purdue. Despite the presence of talented Purdue player, Zach Edey, Indiana has its own standout performers, such as Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who are playing at an All-American level. With this combination of talent, it is believed that Indiana has the potential to secure an upset victory against Purdue.

Bet PURDUE INDIAN Play Moneyline +100 -120 Point Spread +1 -1 Total Points 139 139

North Carolina @ Duke

It’s been a bit of a down year for both of the college basketball blue0-bloods, but it’s still a big event when they clash on the hard court. The North Carolina Tar Heels’ center Armando Bacot is a force to be reckoned with, and the Duke Blue Devils are about to feel the heat. Freshmen Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively are set to face off against Bacot on the court, and they better brace themselves.

The Tar Heels know the thrill of victory inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, and they’ll be fired up to redeem themselves after a disappointing game against Pitt. This game marks a new chapter in college basketball’s biggest rivalry, and it might just be too much for the Blue Devils who have flown under the radar since their impressive November matchups.

Bet NORTH CAROLINA DUKE Play Moneyline +129 -154 Point Spread +3 -3 Total Points 144.5 144.5

#12 Gonzaga @ #18 St. Mary’s

The race for the top spot in the West Coast Conference is heating up, and the St. Mary’s Gaels hold a one-game lead over the Gonzaga Bulldogs. However, the Bulldogs have the chance to take the reins and reclaim their position as the frontrunners with a win away from home. It’s game on!

This match holds significant weight for both teams as they aim to boost their reputations and credentials.

Gonzaga has faced five ranked opponents this season, but with a 2-3 record in those games, the Bulldogs are hungry for a big win to bolster their NCAA Tournament chances.

On the other hand, Saint Mary’s has only tested itself against two ranked teams this season, with one win against San Diego State and a loss to Houston. The Gaels are eager to prove they belong among the top teams in college basketball, and a victory against Gonzaga would do just that. The stage is set for an intense showdown!