News

Sauce Gardner says he has to earn his nickname in the NFL

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Sauce Gardner
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Sauce Gardner is one of the best rookies in the NFL this season. Although he hasn’t played a game yet in the NFL, it’s expected that Gardner will be in the mix of the top cornerbacks in all of football early on in his career. He attended Cincinnati and had seasons that college players can only dream of.

Sauce Gardner Wants to Earn His Nickname

Gardner realizes that the New York Jets organization has to see what he can do before they start giving him his nickname, but he’s fine with that.

“I don’t mind. It happened in college,” Gardner said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “It’s something that comes naturally. A playmaker is a playmaker. It’s not something I go into practice or games thinking I gotta do this so they can call me ‘Sauce.’ It’s just going to come naturally like it did in college.”

“You know, me, sauce and Buffalo Wild Wings, we all just have a special connection,” Gardner said. “I think it’s just going to be natural.”

Fox reported the following on what Gardner had to say:

“I just got to keep taking it time by time, you know, staying focused, not getting too ahead of myself. If I’m doing my job, you know, that’s what is expected of me. That’s why they drafted me.”

“It’s great. You know, that’s how it was at Cincinnati with coach Luke Fickell,” Gardner explained. “Being able to just have a head coach come, and he knows everything that’s going on … [him] being a defensive coach is just a different feel. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. He knows what everybody’s supposed to do — like he’s the defensive coordinator. He used to be a defense coordinator, so it just makes sense.”

Robert Saleh Impressed With Gardner

Robert Saleh added that Gardner had an impressive training camp, beating out Bryce Hall:

“He’s been fantastic,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Bryce Hall has had a very good training camp as well, but at the same time, with the overall body of work since OTAs, it’s clear that the kid is going to be pretty good.”

Topics  
Jets News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

Dak Prescott excited to quiet haters for Cowboys

Jon Conahan  •  3h
News
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On NFL In Alabama | Alabama Betting Sites Guide
Owen Fulda  •  1h
News
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injures Leg Against Notre Dame
David Evans  •  Sep 4 2022
News
How To Open A Sports Betting Account In Massachusetts For NFL Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Sep 4 2022
News
Notre Dame v Ohio State – Odds, Picks & Predictions
David Evans  •  Sep 3 2022
News
Phillies complete insane feat not done since 1901
Jon Conahan  •  Sep 1 2022
News
Mike McDaniel speaks about Dolphins QB situation
Jon Conahan  •  Sep 1 2022
More News