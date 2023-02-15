NASCAR Daytona 500 Schedule: Date, Time, and Location

The 65th Daytona 500 and Speedweeks kick off with earnest today with pole qualifying, leading up to Sunday’s “Great American Race.” Here is a schedule of the major events at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (All times EST):
Wednesday
- 8 a.m.: Media Day
- 1 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 8:15 p.m. Busch Light Pole Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order for the 2023 Daytona 500.
Qualifying (1 lap, 2 rounds) will begin at 8:15 PM ET tonight. The front row and two open entries will be locked while the rest is determined tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/89ZqYJOTwS
— Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) February 15, 2023
Thursday
- 4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 4:05 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
- 5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 6:35 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
- 7 p.m.: Duel 1
- 8:45 p.m. Duel 2
Friday
- 9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
- 3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 6:55 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions
- 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series NextEra 250 race
Saturday
- 6 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 10 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours
- 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice
- 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 1:10 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions
- 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series race
- 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 race
I did some Fast Thoughts on the Daytona 500 and the 2023 NASCAR season while running sorta fast in a half-marathon Sunday. Some serious, some fun comments as I tried to hold the phone as steady as possible while running. (B-roll: Clash Endurance) pic.twitter.com/bm11YawMFm
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 14, 2023
Sunday
- 8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 2:15 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race