NASCAR Daytona 500 Schedule: Date, Time, and Location

The 65th Daytona 500 and Speedweeks kick off with earnest today with pole qualifying, leading up to Sunday’s “Great American Race.” Here is a schedule of the major events at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (All times EST):

Wednesday

8 a.m.: Media Day

1 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

8:15 p.m. Busch Light Pole Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order for the 2023 Daytona 500. Qualifying (1 lap, 2 rounds) will begin at 8:15 PM ET tonight. The front row and two open entries will be locked while the rest is determined tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/89ZqYJOTwS — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) February 15, 2023

Thursday

4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4:05 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

6:35 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

7 p.m.: Duel 1

8:45 p.m. Duel 2

Friday

9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

6:55 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series NextEra 250 race

Saturday

6 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

10 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:10 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series race

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 race

I did some Fast Thoughts on the Daytona 500 and the 2023 NASCAR season while running sorta fast in a half-marathon Sunday. Some serious, some fun comments as I tried to hold the phone as steady as possible while running. (B-roll: Clash Endurance) pic.twitter.com/bm11YawMFm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 14, 2023

Sunday