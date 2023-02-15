NASCAR

NASCAR Daytona 500 Schedule: Date, Time, and Location

Jeff Hawkins
The 65th Daytona 500 and Speedweeks kick off with earnest today with pole qualifying, leading up to Sunday’s “Great American Race.” Here is a schedule of the major events at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (All times EST): 

Wednesday 

  • 8 a.m.: Media Day 
  • 1 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 8:15 p.m. Busch Light Pole Qualifying  

Thursday 

  • 4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 4:05 p.m.: ARCA Series practice 
  • 5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice 
  • 6:35 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions 
  • 7 p.m.: Duel 1 
  • 8:45 p.m. Duel 2

Friday 

  • 9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours 
  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying 
  • 3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying 
  • 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice 
  • 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice 
  • 6:55 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions 
  • 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series NextEra 250 race 

Saturday 

  • 6 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours 
  • 8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 10 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours 
  • 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice 
  • 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying 
  • 1:10 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions 
  • 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series race 
  • 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions 
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 race 

Sunday 

  • 8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours 
  • 2:15 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions 
  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
