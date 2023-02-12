The 2023 WM Phoenix Open, part of the PGA Tour, will conclude in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday. The TPC Scottsdale course has provided an exciting spectacle for golf enthusiasts thus far. The players are vying for a $20 million prize pool, with the winner receiving a substantial $3.6 million payout.

Sunday Showdown At The WM Open

Scottie Scheffler, who captured his maiden Tour victory at last year’s event, will enter the final round as the leader with a 13-under score, following a third-round 68. Tied for second, two strokes behind Scheffler, are Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor. We could be in for a thrilling showdown between Sheffler and Jon Rahm, who is tied for second place at two shots behind Scheffler.

Both golfers have been consistent throughout the tournament, with Scheffler shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second round and Rahm finishing with a 68-66 score in the first round.

With his bogey-free 64 in the second round, the Big Texan Scheffler has shown that he can maintain his focus and play consistently throughout the tournament. He has demonstrated his consistent accuracy off the tee, hitting 20 of 28 fairways, and his precision on the greens, hitting 27 of 36 greens in regulation. These numbers indicate that he is striking the ball well and putting himself in good positions to score. With 18 holes to go, Scheffler will be looking to continue his strong play and secure his second PGA Tour victory by fending off Rahm

The Championship Round Tee Times

Hole 1

Tee time Players 10:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, James Hahn, Tom Kim 11:06 a.m. Jason Dufner, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar 11:17 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama 11:28 a.m. Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk, Seamus Power 11:39 a.m. Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim 11:50 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Taylor Moore, Justin Thomas 12:01 p.m. Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Wyndham Clark 12:12 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman, Sam Burns 12:23 p.m. Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 12:34 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton 12:45 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm

Hole 10