Featured Story

Scheffler Leads Heading Into 4th Round At Phoenix Waste Management Open

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
scottie scheffler golf

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open, part of the PGA Tour, will conclude in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday. The TPC Scottsdale course has provided an exciting spectacle for golf enthusiasts thus far. The players are vying for a $20 million prize pool, with the winner receiving a substantial $3.6 million payout.

Sunday Showdown At The WM Open

Scottie Scheffler, who captured his maiden Tour victory at last year’s event, will enter the final round as the leader with a 13-under score, following a third-round 68. Tied for second, two strokes behind Scheffler, are Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor. We could be in for a thrilling showdown between Sheffler and Jon Rahm, who is tied for second place at two shots behind Scheffler.

Both golfers have been consistent throughout the tournament, with Scheffler shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second round and Rahm finishing with a 68-66 score in the first round.

With his bogey-free 64 in the second round, the Big Texan Scheffler has shown that he can maintain his focus and play consistently throughout the tournament. He has demonstrated his consistent accuracy off the tee, hitting 20 of 28 fairways, and his precision on the greens, hitting 27 of 36 greens in regulation. These numbers indicate that he is striking the ball well and putting himself in good positions to score. With 18 holes to go, Scheffler will be looking to continue his strong play and secure his second PGA Tour victory by fending off Rahm

The Championship Round Tee Times

Hole 1

Tee time Players
10:55 a.m.
Billy Horschel, James Hahn, Tom Kim
11:06 a.m.
Jason Dufner, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar
11:17 a.m.
Chesson Hadley, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
11:28 a.m.
Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk, Seamus Power
11:39 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim
11:50 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, Taylor Moore, Justin Thomas
12:01 p.m.
Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Wyndham Clark
12:12 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman, Sam Burns
12:23 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
12:34 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton
12:45 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm

Hole 10

Tee time Players
10:55 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Webb Simpson, Adam Long
11:06 a.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Palmer, Justin Lower
11:17 a.m.
Aaron Rai, Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland
11:28 a.m.
Hayden Buckley, Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft
11:39 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers, K.H. Lee
11:50 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Trey Mullinax, Danny Lee
12:01 p.m.
Lucas Herbert, Nate Lashley, Joel Dahmen
12:12 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Corey Conners, Brian Harman
12:23 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandon Wu, Greyson Sigg
12:34 p.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Keith Mitchell
12:45 p.m.
Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink, Cameron Young
Topics  
Featured Story PGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
PGA Tour Player Impact Program pays Tiger Woods additional $15M

Tiger Set To Play Next Weekend At Riviera Country Club

Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
Featured Story
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Top Five MLB Lineups Heading Into 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Featured Story
kevin-steele-clemson-1
Kevin Steele Named Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 5 2023
Featured Story
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Second Round
Aaron Rodgers Claims Victory At Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-AM
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 5 2023
Featured Story
USATSI_18402748_168396541_lowres-3
2023 World Series Odds: Yankees, Astros Among MLB Favorites
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 7 2023
Featured Story
tommy-rees
Alabama Adds Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 4 2023
Featured Story
BetOnline Promo Code PGA Betting | AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaders And Saturday Tee Times
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top