The 2023 WM Phoenix Open, part of the PGA Tour, will conclude in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday. The TPC Scottsdale course has provided an exciting spectacle for golf enthusiasts thus far. The players are vying for a $20 million prize pool, with the winner receiving a substantial $3.6 million payout.
Sunday Showdown At The WM Open
Scottie Scheffler, who captured his maiden Tour victory at last year’s event, will enter the final round as the leader with a 13-under score, following a third-round 68. Tied for second, two strokes behind Scheffler, are Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor. We could be in for a thrilling showdown between Sheffler and Jon Rahm, who is tied for second place at two shots behind Scheffler.
Both golfers have been consistent throughout the tournament, with Scheffler shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second round and Rahm finishing with a 68-66 score in the first round.
With his bogey-free 64 in the second round, the Big Texan Scheffler has shown that he can maintain his focus and play consistently throughout the tournament. He has demonstrated his consistent accuracy off the tee, hitting 20 of 28 fairways, and his precision on the greens, hitting 27 of 36 greens in regulation. These numbers indicate that he is striking the ball well and putting himself in good positions to score. With 18 holes to go, Scheffler will be looking to continue his strong play and secure his second PGA Tour victory by fending off Rahm
The Championship Round Tee Times
Hole 1
|Tee time
|Players
|10:55 a.m.
|
Billy Horschel, James Hahn, Tom Kim
|11:06 a.m.
|
Jason Dufner, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar
|11:17 a.m.
|
Chesson Hadley, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
|11:28 a.m.
|
Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk, Seamus Power
|11:39 a.m.
|
Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim
|11:50 a.m.
|
Dylan Frittelli, Taylor Moore, Justin Thomas
|12:01 p.m.
|
Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Wyndham Clark
|12:12 p.m.
|
Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman, Sam Burns
|12:23 p.m.
|
Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
|12:34 p.m.
|
Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton
|12:45 p.m.
|
Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
Hole 10
|Tee time
|Players
|10:55 a.m.
|
Sahith Theegala, Webb Simpson, Adam Long
|11:06 a.m.
|
Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Palmer, Justin Lower
|11:17 a.m.
|
Aaron Rai, Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland
|11:28 a.m.
|
Hayden Buckley, Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft
|11:39 a.m.
|
Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers, K.H. Lee
|11:50 a.m.
|
Kurt Kitayama, Trey Mullinax, Danny Lee
|12:01 p.m.
|
Lucas Herbert, Nate Lashley, Joel Dahmen
|12:12 p.m.
|
Beau Hossler, Corey Conners, Brian Harman
|12:23 p.m.
|
Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandon Wu, Greyson Sigg
|12:34 p.m.
|
Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Keith Mitchell
|12:45 p.m.
|
Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink, Cameron Young