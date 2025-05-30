NFL Fans Rejoice: Scott Hanson Will Return For RedZone

Huge news for NFL fans. Scott Hanson is returning to NFL RedZone.

Scott Hanson Returning To NFL RedZone

100 days from now = NFL RedZone. (& for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!) #NFLRedZone — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) May 30, 2025

In my best Hanson voice, “Seven hours of commercial-free football starts now.”

On Friday, Hanson wrote on X that he would return to host NFL RedZone, the popular channel that showcases every scoring play during the Sunday slate of NFL games.

“100 days from now = NFL RedZone,” Hanson wrote. “(& for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have a LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!)”

Hanson’s future with NFL Media was up in the air. Per Front Office Sports, Hanson’s contract expired after the 2024 NFL season.

Hanson fueled those rumors about his uncertain future with an ominous X post in February.

“1st Sunday with no football … I’m right there with ya,” Hanson wrote. “(& I know some of you want me to talk about those other things floating around out there. I will in time. Just please know: *I love our Sundays together*! And I’ll always serve you to the best of my ability – no matter what.) Appreciate you all! Much love.”

In the end, all is right in the world now. Hanson returns to his post as the host of NFL RedZone.

Scott Hanson Will Return For Olympics

I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal.

I’m designated “likely” to return. @peacock @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/yBbBNZC21J — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 29, 2024

Because of Hanson’s prowess in RedZone-style sports coverage, NBC Sports will bring Hanson back to host Gold Zone for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Gold Zone is similar to RedZone, where Hanson hosts whip-around coverage of the Olympic Games and brings fans to the most exciting moments of the day.

Introduced during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gold Zone received positive acclaim and resulted in Hanson’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Personality – Studio Host.