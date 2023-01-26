MLB News and Rumors

Scott Rolen Is Only MLB Player Voted into 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Class

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
Rolen is Only Player Voted in '23 Baseball Hall of Fame Class
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

In his sixth year of eligibility, Scott Rolen was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the narrowest of margins.

Rolen was one of the greatest third basemen of his generation. In his 17-year career with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Reds, Rolen was an All-Star seven times. He won eight Gold Gloves, the fourth-most for a third baseman ever.

Rolen also won the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year and was a part of the Cardinal’s World Series win in 2006.

On Tuesday, he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his sixth try. He was named on 297 ballots counting for 76.3% of the votes, making him the only player that the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted for this year.

Scott Rolen Voted Into the Baseball Hall of Fame

In order to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, players can only appear on the ballot 10 times after waiting five-year after retiring. To remain on the ballot slip, players must be named on 5% of votes, and to be inducted, players will need to reach over 75% of the votes.

Rolen passed with the smallest margin with 76.3% of votes. He originally was named on 10.2% of ballots in his first year of eligibility in 2018 but quickly gained support each year.

Left out of the Hall of Fame this year was former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton. He narrowly missed enshrinement. This year, Helton received support on 72.2% of ballots of his fifth try and could be a candidate to make it into Cooperstown next year.

First Baseman Since Edgar Martinez in 2019

Rolen becomes the first third baseman voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame since Edgar Martinez in 2019.

He was the lone MLB player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. After getting on only 10% of the ballots in his first year, his Hall of Fame vote steadily rose each year from 17.2% in 2019 to 64.2% last year.

Rolen was ecstatic to finally get into Cooperstown after six long years on the ballot.

“When the phone call came and I saw Baseball Hall of Fame on my phone,” Rolen said, “you kind of look around, like, that actually did just happen.”

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Michael A. Taylor

Royals trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
Mike Clevenger Facing Investigation of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
Mike Clevenger Facing Investigation of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Sal Bando
Former Athletics third baseman Sal Bando passes away at age 78
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Arraez
Why Twins and Marlins trade is the most intriguing in 2023 MLB offseason
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adam Duvall Home Run
Red Sox sign outfielder Adam Duvall and Mariners sign infielder Tommy La Stella
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
chapman2
Royals sign seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Cubs sign Trey Mancini
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top