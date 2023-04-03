Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at the 2023 Masters on Thursday morning. Find Scottie Scheffler’s Masters 2023 odds and history, along with predictions, best bets, and picks from our golf experts.

With the first round of The Masters just a few days away, all eyes are on Scottie Scheffler. As of Monday, April 3, the 26-year-old golfer sits at the top of the odds board, favored to win for the second consecutive year at Augusta National. Scheffler leads the pack in Masters odds, with a +700 line, just ahead of Rory McIlroy (+750) and Jon Rahm (+800).

If Scheffler can pull off another win, he’ll join an elite group of 17 golfers who have won the tournament multiple times. Not only that, but he’ll also be the first golfer to earn back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2001 and 2002. All eyes will be on Scheffler as he tees off on April 6 in pursuit of golfing history.

Scottie Scheffler Masters History

Scheffler’s win in 2022 was just his third career start in the tournament. Of Schefflers 12 rounds at the Masters, he’s shot exactly 71 in half of them. He’s only been above par once.

Year Finish Score 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round 4th Round 2022 1 -10 69 67 71 71 2021 T18 -1 73 72 71 71 2020 T19 -6 71 68 72 71

Scottie Scheffler 2023 Masters Odds

Scottie Sheffler 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play To Win 2023 Masters +700 First Round Leader +1600

Scottie Sheffler 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 5 Finish +175 3rd Round Leader +800

Scottie Sheffler 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 10 Finish -140 Top 20 Finish -330

Scottie Scheffler Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Scottie Scheffler To Win The 2023 Masters (+700)

I think it makes sense to sprinkle a bit on Scottie Scheffler to win the 2023 Masters at +700. Then you can hedge with some shorter odd plays elsewhere.

Scottie Scheffler Top-5 Finish (+175)

It’s hard to believe the recent form of Scottie Scheffler – it’s almost as if there was a mistake made by whoever entered his data. After a T45 start to the season, the 26-year-old hasn’t missed a cut, finishing in the top 15 in every single event he’s entered. In fact, he’s racked up an impressive six top-five finishes and two outright wins.

Scheffler’s performance at The Players earlier last month was particularly noteworthy, with some even calling it legendary. The Texan golfer is in top form and primed for success at The Masters.

With Six Top-5 Finishes, Scottie +175 looks really nice. This will be one of the top value plays at the 2023 Master, along with Scottie to win the Masters outright.