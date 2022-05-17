Scottie Scheffler Odds | Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds in 2022

Fresh off the back of winning his first major at The Masters, Scottie Scheffler features this week at Southern Hill Country Club for the 104th meeting of the spectacular event. Scheffler won his first major championship just last month at Augusta National, and will be hopeful of adding a second major to his trophy cabinet. Can the world number one lift his 1st Wanamaker Trophy this week? You can back Scottie Scheffler at odds of 11/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Scottie Scheffler Profile

Age: 25-years-old

Major Championship wins: 1

PGA Championship wins: 0

Career wins: 6

Highest ranking: 1 (as of today)

Did You Know? Scottie Scheffler became world number one just 42 days after winning his first PGA Tour tournament – the shortest timeframe in history!

Scottie Scheffler 2022 PGA Championship Chances: Preview and Breakdown

The number one golfer in the world right now without any shadow of a doubt. Scottie Scheffler was a name that broke onto the scenes in 2020, but who has solidified himself in the last six months as the standout golfer on planet earth right now.

Scheffler only won his first PGA Tour event in February, and since then has won another three, including his maiden major championship victory at Augusta National in April in The Masters. His first PGA Tour win came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he won a playoff against Patrick Cantlay, before winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational just three weeks later. Another three weeks after that, the 25-year-old triumphed in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play after beating Kevin Kisner 4&3 in the final.

This incredible run was capped off by moving to world number one in the Official World Golf Rankings, before heading to The Masters and winning by three strokes to claim his first Green Jacket and his maiden major championship.

The world number one rightfully goes into this week in Oklahoma as the pre tournament favourite. According to the bookies, Scheffler is the most likely winner of the 104th PGA Championship this week, adding a second major championship to his ever growing trophy cabinet.

If you are one of those people who believes Scottie Scheffler may well be lifting the famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening, then check out the various different bookmakers listed below and utilize their extremely generous betting offers and PGA Championship free bets.

Can Scottie Scheffler be the 2022 PGA Championship Winner?

The answer to this question is simple. Yes. Yes he most certainly can.

It is difficult to think of a scenario this week where Scheffler isn’t somehow involved late into the final round on Sunday. He is riding the crest of a wave right now and will be full of confidence coming to Southern Hills this week, chasing the perfect 2/2 in major championships so far this year.

Scheffler has featured twice in PGA Championships before in his career, finishing inside the top 10 in both. In 2020 when Collin Morikawa triumphed, Scheffler finished tied 4th. Last year at Kiawah Island he then finished in 8th position, so the world number one is clearly fond of this tournament and will be heading to Oklahoma, to play at a course he has stated is one of his favourites, with the wind in his sails, searching for yet another victory in 2022.

It will be a tough task and he will have to beat the likes of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Smith if he is to lift his first Wanamaker Trophy, but this is Scottie Scheffler we are talking about. He has won a major championship before and will certainly believe he has every chance of winning his second this week at Southern Hills.

