Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational & Scheffler Props

Gia Nguyen
Scottie Scheffler is among the golfers with the best odds to win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday. Find all of the Scottie Scheffler odds and learn why he will win the Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday morning. Not only will Scheffler be defending his title but he’ll be battling it out for world No.1 against Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler reclaimed the No.1 ranking at the beginning of February after winning the Phoenix Open but his reign was short-lived after Rahm won the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago. Now, Scheffler looks to successfully defend his title for his sixth career win and the top of the world golf rankings.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+1000) at BetOnline

Scottie Scheffler Career Stats

  • Turned Pro: 2018
  • FedEx Rankings: 5th
  • Official World Golf Ranking: 2nd
  • Career Wins: 5
  • Wins in 2022-2023: 1
  • Top 10 in 2022-2023: 4
  • Career Earnings: $27,302,721

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

It’s no secret: elevated events bring out the best fields on the tour.

With the Arnold Palmer Invitational marking the fourth such event of the year, 44 of the top 50 golfers will head to Orlando, Florida for a shot at a $20 million purse.

Despite being the defending champion and world No.2, Scheffler has the third-best odds to win at +1000. He sits just behind red-hot Rahm (+700) and Rory McIlroy (+900). The big three are considered the favorites to win with Rahm and McIlroy having a slight edge.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Scottie Scheffler’s Arnold Palmer Invitational Outright Odds

Golfer Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1000 BetOnline logo

Scottie Scheffler To Lead After Round 1

Golfer Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1800 BetOnline logo

Scottie Scheffler to Make Cut

Make or Miss Cut Yes No Play
Moneyline -900 +600 BetOnline logo

Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm Match Up

Bet Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Play
Moneyline -144 +120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-115) +1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Scottie Scheffler vs Rory McIlroy Match Up

Bet Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Play
Moneyline +112 -134 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-125) -1.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Why Scottie Scheffler is Going to Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

Everything about Scheffler’s game screams ‘repeat’ at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He’s the top in the field for Strokes Gained: off-the-tee and ball striking, two important metrics at Bay Hill.

To win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, golfers will need to be just as accurate off the tee as their driving distance, something Scheffler excels at. With extreme thick and penal roughs plus water hazards throughout the course, accuracy is a must at Bay Hill Golf Course.

Scheffler leads the field ball striking, which is an essential part of the total tee-to-green package needed to win at Bay Hill.

For the majority of his career, Scheffler has played with a chip on his shoulder. Despite being world No.1 last year, he was never really the favorite heading to any events and he took notice. Now, Scheffler has a lot of prove, especially in a year that Rahm and McIlroy are playing some of their best golf.

Scheffler had a convincing win at the Phoenix Open in response to Rahm. After following it up with a T12 performance at the Genesis Invitational, Scheffler will need a win to regain the top spot.

Take Scottie Scheffler +1000 to win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+1000) at BetOnline

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
