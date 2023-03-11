Golf News and Rumors

Scottie Scheffler Set To Be World No. 1 Golfer After Jon Rahm Withdraws From The PLAYERS Championship

Gia Nguyen
Players Championship- Rahm withdraws, Scheffler set for world No.1

The current World’s best golfer, Jon Rahm, will be leaving his No.1 spot in jeopardy after withdrawing from the Players Championship ahead of the second round on Friday.

Rahm is coming off his worst performance since July at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While he was looking to bounce back, Rahm had a tough first round shooting 1-under par. Instead of trying to make the cut the following day, he withdrew from the 2023 Players Championship ahead of the second round due to a stomach illness.

Rahm Withdraws from The PLAYERS Championship

By removing himself from the tournament this weekend, Rahm is putting his World No. 1 ranking in jeopardy.

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm withdrew from the 2023 Players Championship shortly before the second round due to a stomach illness.

Rahm was going into the second round with a 1-under 71 card after the first round on Thursday. He was scheduled to tee off with Scheffler and McIlroy at TPC Sawgrass but withdrew from the field.

The featured group was set to tee off this afternoon at 12:56 p.m. ET.

Will Scheffler, McIlroy Overtake Rahm As World No. 1?

Rahm began the year by winning three of his first six starts on the PGA Tour. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express, and the Genesis Invitational on his way to securing the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

However, the Spaniard is coming off his worst performance of the year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The T39 finish snapped his streak of 10 straight top-10 finishes. The last time Rahm was out of the top 10 was in July at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he placed T55.

Rahm withdrawing at The Players Championship will definitely put his No.1 spot in the OWGR in jeopardy, especially with Scottie Scheffler heating up in the last month.

Scheffler is currently sitting at No.2 on the Official World Golf Rankings but will have a good chance to regain the No.1 spot if he plays well this weekend. Scheffler won the Phoenix Open in February and is fresh off a T4 finish at The Arnold Palmer Invitational.

With Scheffler in contention at TPC Sawgrass this week, it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to become the No. 1 golfer in the world after this weekend.

Both Rory McIlroy and Scheffler have a chance to move past Rahm with a win on Sunday. While McIlroy shot 4 over after the first round, he’s in danger of missing the cut. However, Scheffler shot -4 and should be in the hunt on Sunday.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Arrow to top