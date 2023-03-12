Scottie Scheffler Wins The Players, Regains World No. 1

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday with a 2-shot lead and never really had a scare on Sunday as he got way out ahead, leading at times by six shots as he glided his way to a five-shot victory at the 2023 Players Championship.

Scheffler posted a 65 on Saturday which gave him a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee. But Lee really struggled on Sunday as he really had no control off the tee as he sprayed balls both left and right and had to scramble most of the day. Scheffler was super solid all Sunday and only extended his lead which was really never in doubt. He finished with a 69 on Sunday and -17 for the tournament.

Scheffler Back to World No. 1

With the win, Scheffler earned $4.5 million as well as regaining his #1 title. He was likely to regain the #1 title as the former #1 John Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Players Championship with a stomach bug.

Tyrell Hatton posted the early clubhouse lead on Sunday as he finished early with a final round 65 landing him at 12-under on the round. Hatton’s excellent Sunday earned him $2.75 million as he worked his way to a solo second-place finish.

Aces All-Around

It was a wild weekend as we saw three aces on the famed 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. In the opening round on Thursday, it was Hayden Buckley marking a one on the beautiful island green in just the second group of the tournament to play the hole.

🚨 BUCKETS FOR BUCKLEY! 🚨 @HBuckley13 makes a hole-in-one at the 17th hole in the second group of the day! pic.twitter.com/Cd7BULOB2W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2023

On Saturday it was Aaron Rai with his first career ace which sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy. The wild thing is on Sunday, Rai recorded a triple-bogey six on the same hole.

ANOTHER ACE ON 17!!!!! Aaron Rai makes his first career ace to send the crowd into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/48vVElNQr7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2023

And then on Sunday, we had a final-round ace from Alex Smalley he knocked it in after one hop.

ONE HOP AND IN 🔥 A look at @ASmalley_Golf's live reaction on his ace on 17. pic.twitter.com/QvV4LOrznc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2023

A TPC Sawgrass Record Falls

TPC Sawgrass is a world-renowned golf course that has seen some of the world’s greatest players win the iconic Players Championship over the years. While the course can be challenging to conquer, PGA Tour winner Tom Hoge managed to do just that with a stunning performance in Florida. He carded a 10-under-par 62, setting the course record in the process. Hoge’s golf was simply sensational, with ten birdies and eight pars throughout his round.

However, it was a challenging road for the 33-year-old. Hoge began his tournament with a disappointing six-over-par round of 78, leaving him in a share of 133rd place. Undeterred, he bounced back with a four-under 68, just enough to sneak inside the cut line. And then came the impeccable round that put him in a share of eighth place, with the potential to earn nearly $1 million if he can maintain this level of play.

Hoge’s story is even more remarkable because, after his disappointing first round, he had already booked a flight for Friday afternoon from Jacksonville to Dallas. He moved it to Saturday afternoon after rain delays, realizing he might miss the weekend. It’s a testament to Hoge’s resilience and determination that he could turn things around and set a new course record at one of the most challenging courses in the world.